Tenure elongation for APC Caretaker Committee gathers momentum

Barely twenty fours hours after the Forum of 36 State All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairmen, including the Federal Capital Territory, passed a vote of confidence in the APC Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee led by Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni, another forum, elected National Executive Committee (Non- National Working Committee) has also passed similar confidence vote on Thursday.

Tribune Online checks revealed that the gale of endorsement is a prelude to the meeting of the NEC of the party expected to hold very soon.

Supporters of the Governor Buni Caretaker Committee are starting to push for an extension of tenure for his administration which was inaugurated last June with six months tenure, following the sack of the NWC led by Comrade Adams Oshuomhole.

Certain chieftains of the party are however against the plot.

The Non-NWC NEC members in a position paper jointly signed by Abubakar Sadiq Saadu and David Okumba, chairman and secretary, respectively, and addressed to the APC Caretaker Committee Chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni, commended him for his commitment to genuine reconciliation and his open administration.

They urged the APC Caretaker Committee to give “priority attention to areas such as APC reward system, internal democracy, membership drive, administrative structure, and general welfare.

“Our concerns and recommendations are borne out of our collective desire for a more viable and prosperous APC.

” We wish to reaffirm our confidence in your ability to contribute meaningfully in salvaging our beloved party and return it to the fast lane of electoral victories.”

A statement signed by the party national publicity secretary, Yekini Nabena disclosed that Secretary of the APC Caretaker Committee, Senator John Akpan Udoedehe told the Non-NWC members that since the inauguration of the APC Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, the Chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni has worked assiduously to bring peace and reposition the party.

He informed NEC members that Governor Mai Mala Buni proposed the recently-inaugurated tripartite Executive/Legislative/APC Consultative Committee which is ensuring synergy, good governance and accelerated implementation of the Next Level agenda.

“Governor Mai Mala Buni at our last meeting with the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo spoke boldly on the issue of the reward system for deserving party members.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE