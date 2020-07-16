Tenure elongation crisis deepens as security agencies seal off CNA’s office

The lingering crisis over the tenure elongation of National Assembly staff took a new dimension, on Thursday, as the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) accused the embattled Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA), Mohammed Ataba Sani-Omolori of “gross insubordination.”

The query with Reference No: NASC/CHO/1/2 dated July 16th 2020 which was signed by the NASC Executive Chairman, Engr Ahmed Kadi Amshi was received by one Kumo in the registry of the CNA.

It reads: “The attention of the National Assembly Service Commission was drawn to a press release titled: ‘Retirement age for Staff of the National Assembly is 40 years of service or 64 years of age whichever comes first’ dated July 15th 2020 and signed by M.A Sani-Omolori, Clerk to the National Assembly.

“As you are very much aware, the Clerk to the National Assembly is an employee of the National Assembly Service Commission, video Section 6 (1)b of the National Assembly Act, 2014 (as amended).

“The Clerk to the National Assembly has no authority whatsoever to dictate anything to the Commission.

“Your press release is considered by the Commission as gross insubordination to a constituted authority.

“You are, by this letter requested to explain to the Commission within twenty-four (24) hours as to why disciplinary action will not be taken against you as per provision of Section 6(2)b of the National Assembly Service Act, 2014 (as amended) for this gross insubordination,” the query read.

Meanwhile, sources close to the National Assembly bureaucracy informed our Correspondent that the CNA’s office has been sealed off.

The sources also noted that the security agencies are currently laying ambush for the embattled CNA who was directed by the Commission to proceed immediately on retirement as he has attained the retirement age as provided in the National Assembly’s Condition of Service.

In the counter-press release issued on Wednesday evening, Sani-Omolori had challenged the Commission’s authority on the resolution on the Condition of Service passed by the 8th Assembly.

Sani-Omolori’s statement read in part “the National Assembly Service Commission does NOT have the powers to set aside the Revised Conditions of Service as passed by the 8th National Assembly.

“The Management had maintained a studied silence in deference to the leadership of the 9th National Assembly who is looking into the position being canvassed by the Commission,” the press release read.

Meanwhile, the Commission had in its earlier press release directed all the Staff who have attained 35 years of service or 60 years old to proceed on retirement immediately.

“Pursuant to its mandate as provided in the National Assembly Service Act, 2014(as amended), the National Assembly Service Commission at its 497th meeting held on Wednesday, July 15th 2020 has approved the retirement age of the staff of the National Assembly Service as 35 years of service or 60 years of age whichever comes first.

“To this effect, the Commission has approved the immediate retirement of staff of the National Assembly Service who have already attained the retirement age of 35 years of service or 60 years of age.

“Retirement letters would be issued to the affected staff accordingly,” the NASC Executive Chairman said in the press release.

