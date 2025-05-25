Tensions flare at Abuja coalition talks as Jigawa delegates disrupt proceedings

A strategic coalition meeting involving several high-profile political figures – including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party’s Peter Obi, and former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi – was briefly disrupted on Sunday after a dispute broke out over state representation among delegates from Jigawa State.

The meeting, held at the Abuja Continental Hotel, was convened by the National Political Consultative Group (North) as part of ongoing efforts to forge a united political front ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The platform has attracted attention for its attempt to bring together diverse opposition voices in response to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Trouble began when Babachir Lawal, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation and a prominent member of the group, named a delegate to speak on behalf of Jigawa.

The announcement was immediately met with resistance from other Jigawa attendees, who argued that the choice lacked legitimacy and failed to reflect the consensus of stakeholders from the state.

In a dramatic turn, several Jigawa delegates stormed the podium, physically blocking the nominated speaker and insisting that they would not accept representation by individuals they had not endorsed. The heated exchange halted the meeting momentarily, causing visible concern among participants.

Security personnel, including operatives of the Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Services (DSS), and private guards, swiftly intervened, forming a protective ring around key figures like Atiku, Obi, and Amaechi, to prevent the situation from spiralling further.

Order was eventually restored following appeals from senior members of the coalition.

A compromise was reached when Mustapha Lamido, son of former Jigawa State Governor Sule Lamido, along with another delegate, was selected to represent the state in the discussions.

While the incident was resolved without further incident, it highlighted the underlying tensions within the broad-based alliance and the challenges of harmonising diverse political interests under a single umbrella.

Observers say such internal disputes will need to be carefully managed if the coalition is to present a credible challenge in 2027.

The meeting later resumed behind closed doors, with discussions focusing on shared strategies for electoral reform, national unity, and political realignment.

