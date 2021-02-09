Tension in Southern Ijaw communities, as gunmen kill soldier

There is palpable fear over an alleged plan to invade Azuzuama and its surrounding communities in Southern Ijaw Local Government of Bayelsa State following the killing of a soldier by gunmen on Monday.

It was gathered that the military officer was engaged in pipeline surveillance in the area before he was killed by his assailants.

As at the time of filing in this report the military authorities of the 16 Brigade in Yenagoa is yet to issue any statement concerning the incident, as the Public Relations Officer (PRO) could not be reached for comments.

A source in Azuzuama Community told Tribune Online that some citizens and residents have started fleeing the community for fear of a reprisal attack by the military.

According to the source who craved anonymity, “people have started running away from their communities for fear of reprisal by the military because they have heard what happened to other communities where such ugly incidents have taken place in the past.

Meanwhile, the Movement for the Survival of the Ijaw Ethnic Nationality in the Niger Delta (MOSIEND) Southern Ijaw Chapter has condemned the killing of the officer.

MOSIEND described the killing as barbaric and promised to assist in the investigation to fish out those behind the dastardly act.

The body appealed to the military authorities not to carry out any reprisal attack on the communities, as those behind the killing will be brought to justice.

