Palpable tension has enveloped the Ijare community of Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo state over the selection of a traditional ruler for the ancient town.

This is just as some major key players have been dragged to court following the alleged exclusion of some candidates from the Ruling House from the throne.

They alleged some elements within the town of planning to forcefully draft candidates who are not entitled to the throne to the race.

In a press statement signed by some Concerned indigenes of Ijare, who lamented that members of the Sejeokun Ruling House has been united since the selection process started until some self-appointed adjudicators came on board to denied some candidates right to be part of the selection process.

This, according to the Concerned indigenes led to litigation, alleging the local council chairman, Alex Oladimeji, who hails from the town of plotting to force one of his cousins in the race on the community as Olujare.

The statement reads, “the purported forwarding of four, out of the thirteen names that applied to be Olujare and initially emplaced before the Kingmakers (Afobajes), was a product of arbitrariness meant to unlawfully nay illegally exclude the names of candidates that are believed to constitute a threat to the candidates some cabals want to desperately force on the people.

The concerned Ijare indigenes said, “It is heartwarming that aggrieved stock of the Sejeokun Ruling House, the Olukekere/Osunpamisi descendants, has gone to court to challenge the purported illegal suspension of Chief Aarinmo.

The unlawful exclusion of his candidate, Prince Kola Oyewole, and the moonlight frivolous narratives that seek to dislocate the inextricable link the Olukekere/Osunpamisi stock of Sejeokun Ruling House as to the Olujare stool.

“Traditionally, it is within the purview of the Kingmakers to choose the Olujare, and the leader of the distinguished Chiefs has cautioned himself from embarking on illegality by processing the four selective candidates sent to him, on the receipts of letters of complaints of unlawful exclusion and court processes contesting the legality of the advancement.

“It is needless, to say the least, that High Chief Wemimo Olaniran, the Sapetu of Ijare, has been subjected to vicious attacks by paid agents who want to goad him to treading the inglorious path of injustice, unfairness and illegality.

“Permit us to state, very unequivocally, that the government of Ondo state has since distanced itself from being dragged into legitimizing illegality, as the Chairman of Ifedore Local Government, Hon. Alex Oladimeji, who is prejudicially pushing for one of the candidates that is his cousin, has made the whole world to believe.

“We also call on the leadership of the Ijare Egbe Omo Elewe Obi to be guided by all the documents before it, and to prevail on elements within it to desist from supporting any initiative that could illegally exclude any of the candidates, as the unity of all Ijare indigenes is paramount, even as posterity stands very advantageously to judge the present,”

But the Council Chairman, Oladimeji, distanced the council from the selection of the new traditional ruler for the town, saying it is the duty of the Kingmakers to send the names of the ratified candidates to the council after selection.

He maintained that the local government will not interfere in the selection process saying “we will not interfere with the selection process”

The Olujare stool became vacant two years ago when Oba Adebamigbe Oluwagbemigun, Kokotiri II, joined his ancestors.