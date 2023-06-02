There was tension on Friday morning at the Ondo State House of Assembly, following the heavy presence of security operatives at the Assembly complex and the purported resignation of the Speaker of the state Assembly, Hon David Bamidele Oleyelogun

The entrances leading to the Assembly complex were blocked with vehicles belonging to the armed policemen while the presence of the security agents created tension around the State Assembly, located on the Igbatoro road in Akure, the capital of Ondo.

This development might not be unconnected with the purported resignation of the Speaker of the Ondo House of Assembly, Oleyelogun, being circulated a few days before the expiration of the ninth Assembly.

The Speaker’s resignation, which was addressed to the Clerk of the House and dated 1st June 2023, read: “Please permit me to inform you that I, Rt. Hon. Oleyelogun, Bamidele David ceases to function as Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly. This follows my decision to resign from the position with effect from today.

“As you are aware, this Honourable House has always discharged its constitutional obligations as one indivisible family. That was the spirit that propped me to the exalted position of Speaker. It is in light of that

the same spirit that | resign from the position.

“May I use this medium to express my appreciation to all my colleagues who have been wonderful partners in progress, I must say I enjoyed their enviable and uncommon support for the period | held sway as Speaker, Ondo State House of Assembly. I will extend the same level of support and loyalty to whoever succeeds me as Speaker of this Honourable House.”

However, denying the purported resignation, Oleyelogun said the letter does not emanate from him, saying there was no cause or reason to resign, especially when the lawmakers are winding down.

Oleyelogun said, “The letter in question is not from me. I cannot resign my appointment today that is the last day that we are closing the Assembly. Nothing warranted that.

“The letterhead paper is not my own. The signature is not my own signature, even the date on it, that is not how I use to write dates. I used to type it and use my hand to write the date.

“Everything on the letter is not my own, and I cannot resign. I’m still working in my office. Until we wind down, that is when I’ll stop doing my official job. I still remain the Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly.

“I appeal to the security agents to speed up action so that they can get the perpetrators. The letter was designed to embarrass me and the Assembly”





The Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Hon. Gbenga Omole, confirmed the heavy presence of the policemen in a brief chat with our reporter the security operatives’ presence was to prevent the lawmakers from sitting and holding their final plenary.

“As I speak, they (armed policemen) have mounted the entrance of the gate,” he said.

He, however, kept mute over the purported letter of resignation by the speaker.

