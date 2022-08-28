Tension in Lagos communities over death of transport union leader

There was confusion and panic on Sunday afternoon as suspected cult members killed the Mile 12 Branch Chairman of the Lagos State Park Management Committee, Sulaimon Lawal, popularly known as Ariku.

Suspected loyalists and colleagues of the slain transport union member went on a rampage at Owode Elede, Mike 12, Ketu Owode Onirin and other parts of the community attacking residents and passers-by.

Shops were hurriedly closed as residents and passers-by scampered into different directions as an armed group of boys suspected to be colleagues of the slain Ariku went on a rampage.

The image-maker in charge of the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the killing to the Nigerian Tribune and added that the deceased chairman died as a result of a clash between cult groups in the area.

A source who pleaded anonymity while speaking with the Nigerian Tribune under the condition of anonymity said that Ariku was coming from his house in the Ikorodu area of the state when he was killed by suspected cultists.

The source also added that the death might not be unconnected with the cult clashes between rival cult groups in the area .

It was gathered that the deceased Ariku who was a former member of the NURTW chairman in the area was on a motorcycle when he was shot to death.





The source said: “He was the branch Chairman of the Lagos State Park Management Committee in Mile 12. He was formerly a member of the NURTW.”

The source added that “he was from Mile 12. He was born and bred there. He was killed at Owode Elede. He was on a bike when he was killed.

“He had two houses. One in Mile 12 and another one in Ikorodu. He was on a bike coming from Ikorodu to Mile12 when the boys attacked him.”

Hundeyin, a Superintendent of Police told the Nigerian Tribune that “somebody was killed. I don’t have the details of his identify yet.

“We have deployed our personnel there and normalcy has been restored,” the police spokesperson said.