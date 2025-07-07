Tension in Kano as Sanusi, Bayero loyalists clash near Emir’s Palace

A paralysing fear reigns in the minds of residents in Kano as the power struggle between the 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, and the 16th Emir, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has led to attacks and counterattacks by their respective supporters, creating significant tension.

A statement from Emir Sanusi’s camp alleged that supporters of Emir Aminu Ado Bayero unleashed mayhem on the Kofar-Kudu palace of Emir Sanusi on Sunday.

However, an eyewitness, who identified himself as part of Emir Bayero’s entourage, disputed this claim, stating that the incident involved a confrontation between the supporters of both emirs.

According to a statement from the Kano Emirate Media Team, signed by Sadam Yakasai and released to the press on Monday, the alleged attack occurred while Emir Sanusi was away from the palace.

According to Yakasai “They broke the gate and attacked the guards, injuring some of them. They smashed the police vehicles in the palace.

He stated that Emir Aminu Ado Bayero deliberately passed through the Emir’s palace road instead of taking the proper route from Koki to Nassarawa, and his hoodlums decided to attack Gidan Rumfa.

“This is not the first time he has passed through the area. He had done that previously after he visited his Mandawari residence. He did that to intimidate the people of the area,” Yakasai alleged.

Yakasai insisted that the 15th emir, after his deposition by the Kano State government, had relocated and taken over the Nassarawa mini-palace, thereby trespassing without caution.

“This is the first time deposed Emir Aminu Ado Bayero is taking his fight directly to Gidan Rumfa while remaining in his heavily secured domain in Nassarawa Palace, very close to the Kano State Government House,” Yakasai alleged.

Efforts made to get the comments of the spokesperson for the 15th Emir, Abubakar Kofar-Naisa, did not answer calls made to his phone.

However, an eyewitness to the incident, Muhammed Ibrahim refuted the alleged attack and insisted the incident was rather a clash between those he described as ‘unknown miscreants’ at Kofar-Kudu palace and supporters of Bayero.

He stated that the crisis started when ‘unknown miscreants’ brandishing dangerous weapons mounted a barricade to prevent the 15th emir from passing through Kofar-Kudu, citing his entourage.”

The eyewitness, who insisted he was not aware of any palace guard inflicted with injury, however, confirmed the forceful repel of an attempt by unknown miscreants to block the passage of Bayero.

The source stressed that the clash prompted the intervention of the police, who dispersed the hoodlums with tear gas.

“I was on the entourage of the Emir of Kano, Alh. Aminu Bayero, at the time the incident occurred. We were actually coming from Koki quarters on a condolence visit to Alhaji Aminu Dantata’s family house. But while returning to Nassarawa palace through Kofar-Kudu, we saw some hoodlums blocking the road at the front of the palace.”

“They were with dangerous weapons. At that point, the supporters of Emir Bayero had to confront them to clear the way, and they did that successfully, and Emir Bayero made his way unhurt,”

At the time of filing this report, the Nigerian Tribune contacted Kano State police spokesperson SP Haruna Kiyawa, who stated that a press statement regarding the attack would be issued.

SP Kiyawa said, “Am right now, working on a statement in respect of the statement.”

