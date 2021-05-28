Tension in Ekiti town as Muslims dare Oba over 7-day masquerade curfew

MUSLIMS in Ikun in Moba Local Government Area of Ekiti State have vowed to resist a curfew imposed by the traditional ruler of the town, Oba Olusola David Olatunde, for the celebration of the community’s 2021 Ajagunmale masquerade festival.

The Onikun of Ikun-Ekiti, Oba Olatunde, according to a letter by the National Council of Muslim Youth Organisations (NACOMYO), Ekiti State chapter, had asked Muslims in the community to suspend activities at the Central Mosque, Ikun, for seven days for the celebration of the masquerade festival.

NACOMYO explained in the letter, signed by its state coordinator, Mr Tajudeen Ahmed, that the traditional ruler had advised the Muslims to use their “ratibi (neigbourhood) mosques” for their activities in the seven days the Ajagunmale Festival would last.

However, the Muslims kicked against the tradition rulers directive, contained in a letter dated 24 May, 2021, addressed to the Chief Imam of Ikun-Ekiti and titled ‘2021 Egungun Festival,’ warning that there might be trouble if they were denied their fundamental rights by the monarch.

NACOMYO, in its letter entitled ‘Notice of Resistance on Attempt to Trample on the Fundamental Rights of Ikun Ekiti Muslims’, addressed to Oba Olatunde, said: “As vanguards of Islam in Ekiti State, we consider your said letter as highly provocative, divisive and a monumental insult on the sensibility of the entire Muslims of Ikun Ekiti and beyond.”

The group added that the traditional ruler’s letter “is, with respect, a demonstration of hatred for Islam and Muslims even when you are supposed to be a father to all and sundry in Ikun Ekiti regardless of religious affiliation.

“By Allah, if you refuse, fail and/or neglect to rescind your resolve to impose curfew on Ikun Ekiti, especially your plan to lay siege to Ikun Ekiti Central Mosque during the forthcoming Ajagunmole deity celebration, the entire Muslim youths of Ekiti State have resolved to occupy Ikun Ekiti from 30 May, 2021 to 6 June, 2021.”

NACOMYO noted that the traditional ruler’s letter stated that the Egungun Festival “will be celebrated in Ikun Amure Ekiti from 30 May, 2021 to 6 June, 2021 during which series of curfew will be imposed as a way of paving the way for the procession of Ajagunmole deity.

“In a bid to further pave the way for the Ajagunmole deity and the masquerades to have a field day, you demanded that Ikun-Ekiti Muslims should suspend religious activities at the Central Mosque during the seven (7) days of the Egungun festival and make do with their ratibi mosques within the town.”

The oganisation added: “What is more, the celebration of Ajagunmole deity and Egungun festival during which citizens’ rights are freely trampled upon amounts to injury on people’s fundamental rights. To this extent, the celebration is clearly repugnant to decency and public policy. It is an invitation to chaos and disharmony.”

