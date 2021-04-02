Tension in Ebonyi as gunmen invade community, kidnap village head, four others

Gunmen on Thursday invaded Oshiagu Amia Ngbo in Umuogudu Akpu Ngbo Community, Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State and abducted their village head.

This is coming barely two days suspected herdsmen attacked four communities in Ishielu and killed many innocent persons.

Tribune Online gathered that the village head Deacon John Ulebe Nnaji, of Ngbo was abducted alongside four other persons while many sustained injuries.

Tribune Online further learnt that the abductors came into the village in their numbers wearing army uniforms that made the residents of the area relax thinking that they were soldiers on a peace mission in Effium.

A source from the area, Mr Amia Amos Otubo, who witnessed the attack said, “We were relaxing at the village square when the gunmen stormed the village square in army uniforms. Each bike carried three persons. We were relaxed when we saw them, thinking that they were military men on special duty because of the crisis in Effium community in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

“The incident that happened in my village today was terrible. Our village head was kidnapped by the men who came with different motorbikes into the village. When we saw them coming, my friend seating next to me said their movement was strange to him and told me that he was no longer comfortable that he wanted to go home. But I told him to stay back that nothing will happen.

“Not quite long after that, we started hearing people screaming on top of their voice running from one place to another also calling their children to go and hide in a safe place.

“I and my friend had to take cover too because the village had been thrown into confusion. They continue to shoot for about 45 minutes to one hour before they abducted our village head and four other persons. They would have abducted more but because of the way people were screaming on top of their voice they decided to leave with the persons they abducted.

“We are living our lives in fear and tension because nobody knows what will happen by tomorrow or when next they will come back.”

When contacted, the Commissioner of Police Ebonyi State, CP Aliyu Garba, through a text message, replied “Too bad, noted for further action.”