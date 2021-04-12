Tension in Bida Poly as ASUP-BD members accuse chairman of corruption, constitutional breaches

Members of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics, Bida Chapter (ASUP-BD) have accused the leadership of the union of corruption and constitutional breaches.

The members, in a letter jointly signed by a former Chairman of the Union, Dr Victor Okolobah, and a Deputy Director in the institution, Mallam Alhassan Kawu, said the Chairman of the union, Comrade Abubakar Ndasabe, had allowed his personal interest and wishes to take precedence over constitutionalism in running the affairs of the union.

They alleged that since the emergence as the union’s chairman, Comrade Ndasabe, had always pursued some selfish agenda that actually contravene the core aims and objectives for which the union was established.

“Our union was established to promote the overall interest of its members, but what we are witnessing today is an unfortunate situation where the Chairman and a few cronies in the CEC take decisions without recourse to due process,” they added.

According to leaders of the group, some of the constitutional breaches perpetrated by the union’s chairman include, alleged failure to convene regular quarterly congress and annual general meetings. It added that it was on record that almost one and half years into his tenure in office, he had not called for any congress meeting except a few emergency meetings which were always a one-item agenda meeting.

They further alleged that the Chairman also failed to present an audited account of the union, highlighting that the Chairman had also been shielding his predecessor, Dr Mohammed Sarganuwan who was equally accused of having failed to present his financial report from 2015 to 2019 as ASUP-BD Chairman.

The group, however, decried the incumbent Chairman’s failure to present, to the congress, the union’s annual budget, and financial proposals for the capital project as required by the constitution.

The concerned members also noted with dismay that the Chairman was said to have single-handedly produced hand sanitisers, purchased low-quality rice and carry out other activities which ran into several millions of naira without congress approval, saying, “the Chairman has failed like his predecessor in terms of adhering strictly to the provisions of the constitution on the declaration of strike by the union which has left the image of the school in a bad light.”

The members also accused the Chairman of other financial irregularities including, withholding of the union’s statement of account and lack of transparency in the spending of the union’s funds.

In buttressing their claims, the members alleged that the ASUP-BD CEC instituted over 18 cases in courts against the management of the institution, wherein millions of naira have continued to be spent without congress approval.

They further alleged that it was his high alleged handedness that has led to a division in the Central Executive Council (CEC) of the Union lately.

They, therefore, demanded that the CEC immediately calls a congress to address all the charges, warning that “where your response remains negative and adamant to our demands, we shall be left with no option than to resort to constitutional dictates as demanded and provided for in ASUP Constitution and by-laws.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Tension in Bida Poly as ASUP-BD members accuse Chairman of corruption, constitutional breaches

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state. Tension in Bida Poly as ASUP-BD members accuse Chairman of corruption, constitutional breaches