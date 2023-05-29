There was tension in the Akotogbo community of Irele Local Government Area of Ondo state following an alleged plan to manipulate the outcome of the selection process of the monarch of the town, the Larogbo of Akotogbo.

The aggrieved member of the community frowned over an alleged plan to alter the rotational chieftaincy arrangement among the three ruling houses for the Larogbo of Akotogbo chieftaincy in the local government area.

According to the aggrieved member of the community, who alleged that the local government and the regent of the town have concluded arrangements to forward the name of one Michael Elumaro Akinfolarin, from the Hendoro family to the State Executive Council for approval.

They said the development if ratified may set the peaceful community on fire and communal crisis.

They alleged that the creation of Hendoro and Obolo Ruling Houses is contrary to the customs and traditions of Akotogbo saying that the Court of Appeal has nullified the creation of the house, noting that any attempt to install a monarch would lead to communal crisis.

The Ruling Houses in Akotogbo community, according to residents of the community included Ogidara, Ajagbale and Igodan Moko, which usually produce the monarch on a rotation basis.

Speaking on the development, the head and Principal member of Moko Ruling House, Adewumi Mebawondu and Raphael Alademehin whose turn is to produce the traditional ruler of the town, explained that there were moves by some local government executives to alter the rotation arrangement.

They noted that the moves would deprive some ruling houses of the obaship stool in the community.

The Moko Ruling House said the Irele Local government has asked them to submit the name of one traditional kingmaker instead of two, giving the remaining slots to another Ruling House, which had just produced the monarch of the town.

“This deliberate policy to deprive the Moko Ruling House is not only unfair but also unlawful and unjust and may lead to breaking down of law and order in the community,” they said

They, however, warned that the plan to alter the rotation arrangement and deprive them of the royal stool would plunge the community into crisis and lead to a breakdown of law and order, saying peace of the community must be paramount to whoever would emerge as the monarch of the town.





They said “It is the arrangement of these schemes to install a member of Ajagbale Ruling House of the Larohbo of Akotogbo despite the fact that the immediate past Larogbo of Akotogbo, the late Oba M.J Turoti was from Ajagbale Ruling House.

“This arrangement is not only unlawful but contrary to the established customs and traditions of the Akotogbo kingdom and we the Moko Ruling House vehemently protest this bias set to be carried out against us.”

