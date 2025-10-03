Tension as youths attack Ondo monarch, family during new yam festival

Tension gripped Idogun community in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State on Friday as irate youths allegedly attacked the Onidogun of Idogun, Oba Moses Bakare, alongside his wife and son, Prince Victor Bakare.

The incident, which reportedly occurred in the early hours at Ishara Quarters, threw the quiet community into confusion as the youths stormed the monarch’s residence and attacked his family.

It was gathered that the monarch’s son, Prince Victor, who had visited the town to join and honour his father in the celebration of this year’s yam festival, was not spared in the assault.

According to an eyewitness, the attackers invaded the palace, vandalised property, and inflicted injuries on members of the royal family.

Describing the situation as “shocking and shameful,” he said the violence forced many to flee the area for safety. He added that the exact cause of the attack remained unclear but hinted at a lingering dispute between the palace and some youths over traditional matters.

Speaking with journalists at the palace, Prince Victor, who showed visible injuries, alleged that the attackers humiliated his family by stripping his mother half-naked, pouring urine and other filthy substances on him, and physically assaulting the monarch.

The Onidogun, Oba Bakare, described the assault as a continuation of “unprovoked hostility” from a faction of youths in the community.

He condemned the act as “barbaric and unfortunate,” but commended the timely intervention of police operatives and men of the Amotekun Corps, who quelled the unrest before it escalated.

Confirming the development, the Amotekun Coordinator in the community, Mr Omatayo Johnson, said the swift response of security personnel prevented the tension from degenerating into a wider crisis.

Idogun community has in recent years been enmeshed in internal disputes over issues of traditional authority, youth leadership, and control of communal resources.

Sources within the town said the hostility against Oba Bakare stems from longstanding disagreements between the palace and some youth groups, who have often accused the monarch of marginalising their interests in community affairs.

The latest attack, according to residents, is believed to be linked to these unresolved tensions, which have repeatedly threatened the peace and unity of the community.

