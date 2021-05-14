Tension as three shot dead in Iseyin, Customs base, patrol vehicles burnt

There is tension in Iseyin town in Oyo State as men of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) are fingered to have shot dead three persons while one other person has his life hanging in the balance from gunshot wounds.

In the incident which occurred on Thursday, men of the customs had allegedly opened fire after some residents of Iseyin mobilised to protest the Customs seizure of a vehicle suspected to be conveying smuggled goods.

On sighting the aggrieved people approaching its base, men of the Customs Service were said to have shot sporadically.

After the killing, a resident in Iseyin stated that another set of aggrieved people mobilised to burn down the Customs base as well as three patrol vehicles.

When contacted on phone, the Public Relation Officers of the Oyo/Osun Area Command of NCS, Kayode Wey said that he does not have information about the incident.

He added that he was not sure if the said Customs officers are men of the Oyo/Osun Area Command but promised to get back to as soon as he gets information about the incident.

