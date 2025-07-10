Tension as suspected political thugs kill man, injure others in Ebonyi

One person has been killed and several others injured in Ekoli, Edda Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

Tension has gripped the community since last month following attacks by suspected political thugs, which also claimed a life and led to the destruction of properties worth millions of naira.

A former Chairman of the local government and ex-member of the House of Assembly, Dr. Eni Uduma Chima, and his younger brother, Chima Uduma Chima, narrowly escaped death during the attack. The SUV belonging to the politician was riddled with bullets.

A few weeks after the incident, some members of the community announced the banishment of Eni and his brother for seven years, accusing them of inciting communal unrest.

The situation escalated on Wednesday following the killing of another person, Udu Nnachi Uzor.

Eyewitnesses alleged that a group known as the Catcham Boys killed Udu in his residence at Ndenworo Village in the community.

His wife, Onyinye, who witnessed the incident, said in a telephone interview that about 20 suspects—allegedly aided by soldiers and police officers—stormed their home around midday and asked for her husband.

“They went straight into the room and shot him dead. He was killed by one of the Catcham members known as ‘Deri’,” she recounted.

She added that her husband’s body has been deposited in the morgue.

A community leader, Chief Etta Egor, also expressed concern over the activities of the Catcham vigilante group, accusing them of causing chaos in Ekoli-Edda.

“We saw them entering the villages armed with pump-action rifles, accompanied by policemen and soldiers. We were wondering what was happening this time around.

“Suddenly, we heard gunshots. When we rushed to the home of Nnachi Uzor, he was already dead. We met his wife and family members in tears. We don’t know what crime Ekoli has committed that warrants these attacks and killings of our innocent youths,” he lamented.

Sources further alleged that a MAC truck belonging to the former council chairman, which was reportedly diverted by the thugs, is still missing.

Meanwhile, all efforts to reach the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Joshua Ukandu, were unsuccessful as he did not answer his calls at the time of filing this report.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE