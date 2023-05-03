There is palpable tension in Aba as hoodlums beheaded an Assistant Superintendent of Police along East Street, Ndiegoro, Aba, Abia, and threatened to torment residents of the area.

It was gathered that on Sunday, April 23, 2023, the leader of the gang was killed in a gun battle with men of the Nigerian Police when he was caught by police carrying out criminal activities.

It was alleged that the gang, on sighting the police opened fire and the police gave them a hot chase and in the process, killed their leader in his attempt to escape through a river in the area.

It was alleged that in retaliation, the gang killed the ASP along East Street on Tuesday morning, at about past 5 am and made away with his gun and uniform.

Sources in the area said the criminals were said to have threatened that police and residents will have it hot henceforth.

Efforts to confirm the incident from the Abia Police Command spokesperson, Geoffrey Ogbonna proved abortive as his number was not going through.

