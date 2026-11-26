Nigerian singer Teni has explained why she is yet to release a song with her elder sister, fellow singer Niniola, despite both having successful careers in the music industry.

She spoke during a question-and-answer session on Tea with Taylor, hosted by actor Taymesan Emmanuel, where comedian Bovi asked why the sisters had never collaborated on a song.

Responding, Teni said their conversations rarely focus on music, as they usually spend their time chatting and discussing other things whenever they meet or speak.

“We are just two crazy girls. We will just be doing amebo and gisting all the time, forgetting to make music,” she said.

The singer admitted that music hardly comes up in their conversations but hinted that they could finally work together in 2027.

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“I kid you not, every time Nini and I talk, we never talk about music. I know it’s bad. We are going to give you guys come 2027,” Teni said.

The comment has raised expectations among fans who have been waiting for a joint song from the sisters.

Teni, whose full name is Teniola Apata, became popular with songs such as Uyo Meyo and Case, while Niniola, born Niniola Apata, is known for songs including Maradona and Bana.

Although both singers have built their careers separately, Teni’s latest comment suggests that fans could hear them on a song together in 2027.