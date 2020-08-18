Tenant impersonates son of dead landlord, obtains documents to take over houses, bank accounts

A tenant has been arrested by men of the Anambra State Police Command after he impersonated son of the dead landlord, obtained death certificate, other documents and attempted to use them to take over ownership of the houses and the bank accounts belonging to the landlord.

The tenant, Ikechukwu Igwegbe Ilodinru of Onneh village in Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State, was arrested by men of the B Division of the Nigerian Police Force, Awka, on Monday, August 17.

According to a statement by the state police command’s Public Relations Officer, Haruna Muhammed, a Superintendent of Police, the 43-year-old man was arrested and some documents which he had perfected to take possession of the houses and bank accounts were found on him.

According to the police spokesman: “On the 17/8/2020 at about 5:pm, police operatives attached to B’ Division Awka arrested one Ikechukwu Igwegbe Ilodinru, aged 43 years of Onneh village in Orumba South LGA of Anambra State, the tenant who impersonates son of the dead landlord.

“Suspect approached the probate registry of the State High Court Awka and started processing for a Letter of Administration in respect of a deceased person namely late Okafor Osuokwu Anthony.

“He presented himself as the deceased’s first and only son in order to obtain the documents which would have given him access to the deceased property, estates and bank accounts.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect equally swore to an oath under false pretence that he is the deceased’s biological son.

“The suspect also obtained a forged death certificate allegedly from the National Population Commission stating that the deceased whose actual death took place on 27th of July 2020 occurred on the 23rd of July 2020.

“He quickly rushed to Union Bank to withdraw the deceased’s deposit, but was advised to get a letter of administration.

“The suspect who voluntarily confessed to the crime was a tenant in the deceased’s house at Igboukwu and impersonated the deceased’s first son who lives in Zaria, Kaduna State.

“Meanwhile, exhibits recovered in his possession included forged dead certificate of the deceased, false sworn declaration as the deceased’s next of kin and sworn affidavit in the High Court, Awka.

“Investigation is ongoing after which the suspect would be charged to Court for prosecution.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

More Shocks As Unemployment Data Exposes Misery Status Of Nigerians

BEFORE now, economic and finance experts found it difficult to assess the healthy nature of the labour market and how to measure the impact of government policies targeted at creating jobs because of lack of real time labour data. But on Friday, August 14, 2020, the concerns were only slightly eased as the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) published second quarter (Q2):2020 labour statistics, the first report since Q3:2018…

MONDAY LINES: Obasanjo’s (D)Art Of Condolence

Ben Guriano of The Washington Post described them in 2018 as ‘taboo enforcers.’ These are trolls seeking to upend truth and subvert facts about the life and times of the dead. ‘Do not speak ill of the dead’ came originally from a Spartan philosopher, then it was latinated by the Romans to read De mortuis nihil nisi bonum – and got spread around the world like Chinese viruses. The black man, as in all cases, contracted the no-no and turned it into a religion, got drunk with it and won’t mind killing for it…

2.4 Million Households To Benefit From FG’s Stimulus Package — Presidential Aide

TO ensure food security for citizens, at least 2.4 million households will benefit from the Federal Government’s post-COVID-19 stimulus package, a presidential aide says. Dr Andrew Kwasari, Senior Special Assistant (SSA), to the President on Agriculture, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja. Kwasari spoke against the backdrop of projects anchored by the Nigerian Economic Sustainability Committee (NESC) to secure the economy against the effects of COVID-19…

SERAP Demands Withdrawal Of Broadcasting Code Seeking To Sanction Contents ‘Insulting’ Leader

THE Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has sent an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, urging him to “urgently instruct the Minister of Information and Culture, Mr Lai Mohammed, and the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to withdraw the apparently illegal broadcasting code and memo threatening to sanction any broadcast that denigrates, disrespects or insults the president, governors…