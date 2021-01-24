Ten-year rubber plantations project to gulp N62bn — NARPPMAN President

The sum of over sixty-two billion naira will be needed for rubber planting project for the ten-year project from 2020 to 2037 for about 160, 000 hectares of land to ensure the technical assistance for the opening of the last planted trees across the country.

The National President of National Rubber Producers, Processors and Marketers Assosiation of Nigeria, (NARPPMAN), Prince Igbinosun Idowu made this known in Lokoja, Kogi State over the weekend during the inauguration of the Kogi State chapter.

According to him, the association is working round the clock to regain their place of pride amongst agricultural commodities in Nigeria.

He noted that the project will employed 640,000 people directly involved in the plantation project.

He noted that the general objective and strategies of the association is to revive the rubber sector and its value chain in the six Geo-Political zones in Nigeria by establishing and re-planting 160,000 hectares of rubber plantations in ten years.

“In Kogi State, the ten-year project will cost the sum of over eight billion naira to plant 5000 hectares, this project will employ 15,000 people directly involved in the farming activities and 25 others on direct contract and service provision.

“We appeal to the Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, Ministry of Commerce and Industry and other relevant government agencies in the state to give us the necessary cooperation and attention that will assist us achieve our planned target in the state,” he stated.

The newly elected state chairman, Dr. Adebayo Festus in his inaugural speech said canvassed rubber sector has the capacity of up to two trillion naira contributions to National Economy, hence boost to national income and foreign exchange earnings and also help to improve balance of trade.

He noted that despite the negligence suffered by this sector, traceable to the oil boom, it is heartwarming to note that they still have over 200,000 hectares of rubber plantations Nationwide, and this can serve as post-covid-19 era for economic growth, also for its industrial potentials and the presence of a number of viable processors in Nigeria.

The newly inaugurated Kogi State chapter has Dr. Adebayo Festus as chairman, Edwin Okolo as vice chairman, Kolawole Adebayo as General Secretary, while Kolawole Solomon is the Auditor 1.

The Treasurer is Amodu Achema, Assistance Treasurer is Mrs Ologbonyo Beatrice, Com. Umar Salihu Hajarat as Financial secretary, Musa Dauda Public Relation Officer 1 and Aworo Babatunde as Public Relation officer 2.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE