Ten-year-old activist advocates climate-change study in schools

A 10-year-old climate activist, Miss Aderinsola Adegboye, of the Royal Palm International College in Ilorin has advocated the introduction of climate-change study as part of the curriculum in schools across Nigeria.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin at the weekend, Miss Adegboye, founder of “Return the Green Club Initiative” in Nigeria, said that there is a need to teach the future generation about their environment and actions that are capable of threatening the existence of human and animals.

According to her, with the introduction of the study, the children will inculcate the knowledge and the need to care for the environment.

“If the environment gets continuously destroyed, then we will all die too because it is what is sustaining humans, animal and plants,” she warned.

Adegboye described climate change as the periodic modification of the earth’s climate brought about as a result of changes in the atmosphere as well as interactions between the atmosphere and various other geologic, chemical, biological and geographic factors.

She noted that climate change involves not only rising temperature but also extreme weather events, rising sea levels, shifting wildlife populations and habitat.

“Climate change melts the ice, making animal get extinct, reduced food security and prevalence of diseases and sickness,” she warned.

She, therefore appealed to people to plant trees especially drought-resistant ones, while advising the government to implement policies to protect the environment and need to empower the female gender.

Also speaking, Dr Oluwayemisi Adegboye, a Public Health expert with Kwara State Health Insurance Agency observed that climate changes are causing health challenges.

She explained that some novel diseases are a result of the encroachment of humans in wildlife habitat.

“Food security is being threatened and becomes expensive leading to malnutrition and a host of other diseases as well as invasions of mosquitoes,” she lamented.

Adegboye, who is also a parent to the 10-year-old climate activist, explained that the child started the initiative with a story she wrote about “Mother Earth.”

“She started with the family, where she inculcated in us to always plant trees. She had so far planted 15 trees and hundreds of flowers around.

“She also taught us the need to conserve water when not in use, put off the lights and appliances and avoid food wastage at home,” she said.

The Public Health physician advised parents to support their children in their hopes and aspirations, adding she will support the activist in her quest to save the environment.

