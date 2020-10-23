About ten people were feared dead in a late-night auto crash that occurred on Thursday night along Akure /Owo expressway road in Ondo state.

The accident which involved an 18 seated commercial bus and a truck occurred around 10:30 pm at the Olu foam junction, along Akure/Owo expressway, Akure.

A source who witnessed the accident explained that the trailer with registration number KJA 14 XW had a head collided with the bus with registration number USL 498 XB that was coming from the opposite direction while avoiding a collision with an okada rider.

She said the trailer crushed the okada rider before colliding with the bus killing some of the passengers in the 18 seater bus while many others were seriously injured including four underage children.

Sympathisers and residents who rushed to the scene of the accident to rescue the injured and rushed them to the hospital.

Some officers of the Federal Road Safety Corps also rushed to the scene evacuate the victims to the Ondo State Teaching Hospital in Akure while the corpses of the deceased were deposited at the morgue of the hospital.

