Ten easy ways to lose money that you must avoid

If you have handled money before, no matter how small, you can tell that it hurts to lose money.



Money is good, and having it brings you a calm and confident feeling. Have you noticed that when you have no money, it humbles you a lot? On the other hand, have you also noticed that having money in cash or in the bank makes you feel secure? You feel on top of the world.

There’s a feeling of calmness and confidence that comes with cash in hand or at the bank. Not that it’s the sole determinant of your happiness, but that feeling is there regardless. However, you could lose money in an almost unnoticeable manner if you are not careful. Here are easy ways to lose money that you hardly pay attention to.

1. Ignoring your needs and going for your wants

It is essential to have your needs arranged on a scale of preference, where the most important needs are highlighted first before the less pressing ones. When your needs are out of sight, it is easy to get swayed by the seemingly relevant wants that are not in any way relevant.

So, when you leave out the pressing needs that you have and spend money on the less urgent things, it’s just as good as losing money.

2. Spending on flashy things you are not financially fit for

You know what they say about the bandwagon effect. You are trying to follow the crowd by buying what you don’t need and can barely afford. And you know pretty well that to buy anything at all, you need to plan and prioritize. But you lose money because you are trying to imitate the lifestyle of someone that you admire.

That person you are trying to imitate probably has nothing compared to you and is trying to prove a point. It could also be that they are way more financially fit than you, and it wouldn’t hurt them to spend heavily.

3. Making decisions regarding investment without verification

You have said and learned that in your 20s, you must not be afraid of taking risks. However, this does not mean that you should be reckless and unwise with your investment decisions. It’s not out of place for you to be well informed about a deal before you invest. You’ll lose money easily if you invest in fraud. And that in itself would hurt more than the normal occurrence that comes with taking risks that are true.

4. Leaving money lying around in unusual places – couch, car, at the mall