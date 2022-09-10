Ten easy ways to lose money that you must avoid

If you have handled money before, no matter how small, you can tell that it hurts to lose money.
Money is good, and having it brings you a calm and confident feeling. Have you noticed that when you have no money, it humbles you a lot? On the other hand, have you also noticed that having money in cash or in the bank makes you feel secure? You feel on top of the world.
There’s a feeling of calmness and confidence that comes with cash in hand or at the bank. Not that it’s the sole determinant of your happiness, but that feeling is there regardless. However, you could lose money in an almost unnoticeable manner if you are not careful. Here are easy ways to lose money that you hardly pay attention to.
1. Ignoring your needs and going for your wants
It is essential to have your needs arranged on a scale of preference, where the most important needs are highlighted first before the less pressing ones. When your needs are out of sight, it is easy to get swayed by the seemingly relevant wants that are not in any way relevant.
So, when you leave out the pressing needs that you have and spend money on the less urgent things, it’s just as good as losing money.
2. Spending on flashy things you are not financially fit for
You know what they say about the bandwagon effect. You are trying to follow the crowd by buying what you don’t need and can barely afford. And you know pretty well that to buy anything at all, you need to plan and prioritize. But you lose money because you are trying to imitate the lifestyle of someone that you admire.
That person you are trying to imitate probably has nothing compared to you and is trying to prove a point. It could also be that they are way more financially fit than you, and it wouldn’t hurt them to spend heavily.
3. Making decisions regarding investment without verification
You have said and learned that in your 20s, you must not be afraid of taking risks. However, this does not mean that you should be reckless and unwise with your investment decisions. It’s not out of place for you to be well informed about a deal before you invest. You’ll lose money easily if you invest in fraud. And that in itself would hurt more than the normal occurrence that comes with taking risks that are true.
4. Leaving money lying around in unusual places – couch, car, at the mall
Oh yes, this right here is another easy way to lose money. Get a wallet, purse, or bag instead of leaving money lying around. It will be easier to account for them when you keep them safe. You’ll have more when they are not lying around. What if someone steals from you?
5. Subscriptions to free trials on apps
You know that moment where you are keeping money jealously in your account for better days/rainy days, then all of a sudden you get a debit alert explaining that your money has been deducted due to a subscription that you’ve not been true to. Did you ouch? Yes, that’s one easy way to lose money.
6. Buying irrelevant things
Some people lose money easily because they buy irrelevant things just to prove a point to people and their peers that appear to be doing way better than them. If you walk through your 20s with this mindset, you’ll lose money without stress, and suffer greatly for it.
7. Buying on impulse
This minute you have money, the next you don’t, and that is because your slang is “you only live once” “if I perish, I perish,” or we live to fight another day.
8. Irrational demands of your partner or friend
You keep giving in to their demands to buy unnecessary and expensive things. You know, and they know that you are not financially fit to meet their demands, yet they choose to be unthoughtful and table such demands. That right there is an easy way to lose money.
9. Addictions and gambling
You could be addicted to carbonated drinks, alcohol, cigarettes, shoes, phone gadgets, new clothes, etc. Gambling with the idea that you get more than you put into the game or whatever it is, is definitely an easy way to lose money.
10. Hopping on trends
The latest smartphones, the latest wears, the latest furniture, trending jewellery, or anything that rides on the tides could enable you to lose money.
The whole point is that it’s not only big occurrences that could make you lose money, it’s in the little things that you pay little or no attention to at all. Be attentive and prudent.