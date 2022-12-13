Nigerian star Tems has been nominated for a Golden Globe award in the US, for her role in creating Rihanna’s song Lift Me Up from the Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

It’s the latest accolade for the singer-songwriter, who was last year nominated for a Grammy for her performance with fellow Nigerian Wizkid on the song Essence.

This time around it’s her writing that’s up for an award – along with Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, and Rihanna.

“My God! This one is too much,” Tems tweeted after hearing the news:

Tems stunned by Golden Globes nomination