Tems stunned by Golden Globes nomination

Entertainment
By Tijesuni Jeminiwa
Nigerian star Tems has been nominated for a Golden Globe award in the US, for her role in creating Rihanna’s song Lift Me Up from the Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

It’s the latest accolade for the singer-songwriter, who was last year nominated for a Grammy for her performance with fellow Nigerian Wizkid on the song Essence.

This time around it’s her writing that’s up for an award – along with Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, and Rihanna.

“My God! This one is too much,” Tems tweeted after hearing the news:

 

Comments

