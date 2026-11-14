Tems leads African stars on Hollywood film soundtrack, ‘Children of Blood and Bone’

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, is taking another major step on the international entertainment scene after being named executive music producer of the soundtrack for the upcoming Hollywood fantasy film, Children of Blood and Bone.

The Grammy-winning artiste will lead a collection of African music talents contributing to the official soundtrack of the highly anticipated production, which is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on January 15, 2027.

The announcement was accompanied by the unveiling of the soundtrack’s lead single, African Love Story, written and performed by Tems. The song is scheduled for release on November 20, with a preview already featured in the film’s recently released trailer.

The soundtrack brings together several Nigerian and African artistes, including Burna Boy, Ayra Starr, Fireboy DML, BNXN, Obongjayar, Show Dem Camp, Moelogo, Kold AF and Moonchild Sanelly. Other contributors include Daecolm and Pa Salieu.

Burna Boy will also serve as the film’s executive music consultant, further strengthening the involvement of Nigerian music talents in the project.

Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, Children of Blood and Bone is an adaptation of the bestselling fantasy novel of the same title written by Nigerian-American author Tomi Adeyemi.

The story is set in the fictional kingdom of Orïsha, where a young woman embarks on a mission to restore magic that was taken away from her people. She joins forces with others to challenge the kingdom’s oppressive leadership and fight for the return of their lost powers.

The film features an international cast led by South African actress Thuso Mbedu, alongside Damson Idris, Amandla Stenberg and Tosin Cole. Other notable actors include Viola Davis, Idris Elba, Cynthia Erivo, Regina King, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Lashana Lynch.

Nigerian entertainment personalities Richard Mofe-Damijo and Zackary Momoh are also part of the production’s cast.

Tems’ appointment places her at the centre of a major international film project, particularly at a time when African music continues to attract attention across global entertainment platforms.

Her involvement also reflects the increasing collaboration between African music professionals and international film productions, with the soundtrack bringing together artistes from different parts of the continent and beyond.

The singer, who has earned international recognition for songs such as Free Mind, Essence and Higher, has continued to build a career that cuts across music, songwriting and production.