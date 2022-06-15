Tems ‘heart-broken’ over medical issue, break from music

Nigerian singer, Tems, is taking a break from music till further notice.

The singer revealed this on Instagram, and said she has been diagnosed with reflux laryngitis.

She also announced that her upcoming shows have been postponed in line with the doctor’s order.

Her post read: “It breaks my heart to say this but there’s no other option for me. I’m not feeling too good at the moment.

“After my last performance, I was diagnosed with Reflux laryngitis, and I have to take some time off to protect what’s left of my voice.

“On the doctor’s orders, I have to postpone the two shows this week- the Birmingham show on June 15th and the first London show on July 17th.”

She further apologised to fans, adding that new dates for both shows will be announced soon.

“All tickets are still valid! Again I am so sorry. I am so sorry for this inconvenience, but I promise to be back better than ever by the grace of God. Then I’ll give you the best show.

“Appreciate you all for understanding. You mean the world to me.”





Reflux laryngitis is an irritation in the back of the throat due to acid or other chemicals that come up from the stomach.

