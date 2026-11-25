Vice President Kashim Shettima on Tuesday warned that a government that listens only to what pleases it risks losing touch with the people it was elected to serve.

Shettima gave the warning in his goodwill message at the launch of ‘Sitting on Two Hundred Needles’ and eight other books authored by renowned columnist and Editor, Saturday Tribune, Dr. Lasisi Olagunju, held at the International Conference Centre (ICC), University of Ibadan.

Important dignitaries at the event included the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde; Chairman of the African Newspapers of Nigeria (ANN) PLC, Ambassador Dr. Olatokunbo Awolowo Dosumu; former Osun State Governor, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola; veteran journalists and editors, among others.

Quoting an old African wisdom, the Vice President said when an elder dies, a library burns, but a greater tragedy is when a society refuses to listen to its writers while they are still alive.

“There is an old African wisdom that says, when an elder dies, a library burns. But that’s a tragedy we seldom speak about. When a society refuses to listen to its writers, it allows its library to burn while its custodians are still alive,” Shettima said.

He described Olagunju as belonging to a distinguished tradition of journalists who understand that the duty of the pen is to awaken the conscience of society.

“My very good friend, Dr. Lasisi Olagunju, belongs to that distinguished tradition of journalists who understand that the duty of the pen is to awaken the conscience of society. His writings remind us that the newspaper is more than a record of yesterday’s events. It is a conversation between a nation and its conscience,” he said.

Shettima said one of the greatest dangers facing those entrusted with public office is the temptation to hear only what pleases them.

“I have always believed that one of the greatest dangers facing those of us entrusted with public office is the temptation to hear only what pleases us. Human nature draws us towards agreement and reassurance. Yet, the voices that challenge our assumptions may sometimes be the very voices we need most,” he said.

“A government that listens only to praise risks losing touch with the people it was elected to serve. This is why I consider the works of Dr. Olagunju important. His pen may be sharp, his conclusions occasionally uncomfortable, and his observations sometimes difficult for those of us in authority to accept.”

The Vice President stressed that disagreement is not necessarily disrespect, noting that a journalist who asks difficult questions can perform a service to the very institutions he criticises.

“But disagreement is not necessarily disrespect. A journalist who asks difficult questions can perform a service to the very institutions he criticizes and scrutinizes,” he said.

He also commended Olagunju’s decision to preserve 15 years of newspaper commentary in books, saying a newspaper may be read in the morning and discarded by evening, but the ideas it carries can outlive the events that inspired them.

“There is also something remarkable about the decision to preserve 15 years of newspaper commentary in books. A newspaper may be read in the morning and discarded by evening, but the ideas it carries can outlive the events that inspired them. What appears today as political commentary may become tomorrow’s historical evidence,” Shettima said.

“In these volumes, Dr. Olagunju has preserved something of the anxieties, contradictions, hopes, and arguments of our generation.”

Shettima said criticism carries responsibilities for both journalists and government — honesty, fairness and intellectual courage for journalists, and humility, accountability and willingness to listen for those in government.

“We must also remember that criticism carries responsibilities. The journalists owe society honesty, fairness, and intellectual courage. Those of us in government owe the public humility, accountability, and the willingness to listen. Neither responsibility cancels the other,” he said.

He congratulated Olagunju on the remarkable contribution to Nigerian journalism and letters, .

“May these books continue to provoke thought, encourage honest conversations, and remind future generations that the greatness of a nation lies partly in its willingness to examine itself,” the Vice President added.

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