Temple Group boss seeks CIoTA presidency, rolls out manifesto

The Group Managing Director of Temple Group Limited, Prince Segun Obayendo has signified interest to run for the post of President of the Charted Institute of Transport Administration (CIoTA).

In his recent announcement, Obayendo listed his ambitions, goals and objectives if elected president

According to MrObayendo,“My drive to communicate with clarity and facilitate exchange of information and experience led me to establish Temple Resources Limited, a printing press company in Lagos Nigeria in 1998. Despite being my first major venture as an entrepreneur, I made good success of it. I am famed for consistency in operating on a high standard and strict compliance with safety, health and environmental legislation.”

“Propelled by this success, I relocated to the United Kingdom in 2000 where I further successfully set up the Pacesetters Airport Transfer Services, catering to a niche clientele who desired bespoke and professional chauffeuring services.”

SegunObayendo added that his biggest venture is pioneering of the Computerised Vehicle Inspection Service, CVIS and the Drivers Theory Testing (DTT), which are an offshoot of my trainings in Haulage and Vehicle Testing Technologies.

“I introduced this technology -driven services to the country in a bid to contribute to the Vehicle Inspection Services, VIS, effectiveness in determining the road worthiness of a vehicle and ascertaining the eligibility of the holder of a driver’s license.

“In 2012, our company, Temple Resources was licensed by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to operate Computerised Vehicle Testing Centres in the territory.

“This led to the birth of the first Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centre in Nigeria called Abuja Computerized Vehicle Testing Service (ACVTS) on the 1st of September 2014 through a public private partnership, PPP model with the FCTA.”

“This public private partnership model has been explored to birth several computerised vehicle inspection services (CVIS) in some cosmopolitan states in the country. In addition to the Abuja Computerised Vehicle Testing Service, CVIS is operational in 26 states in the country including Lagos State”.

“The commencement of the computerised vehicle inspection has upgraded vehicle inspection to the 21st century standards of routine checks which includes emission test, brake test, suspension test, alignment test, underneath checks and many more in conformity with safety standards.”

Continuing, he said,“if elected CioTA president, I will vigorously and selflessly pursue the following agenda within the duration of my tenure. I shall dwell on three thematic areas along with members of the Executive Council and management:Ten Year Strategic Development Plan for CIOTA; Recognition and Acceptance of CIOTA 02 Certification; and Promotion of Global Best Practices in the Transportation Sector

“It is very easy to stand on the sidelines and talk about the way things are. I do not seek such a seat of comfort. Instead, I, hereby offer to roll up my sleeves, dedicate my energies and help to take this organisation to another level. To that end, I humbly ask for your vote for the Presidency of The Chattered Institute of Transport Administration of Nigeria (CIoTA).”

He assured all members of the institute that all promises to make CioTA a better institute and take it to a greater place will be kept and no stone will be left unturned.