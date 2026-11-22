British-Nigerian author, singer and chef, Temi Edun, opened up about her battle with stroke, the difficult journey to recovery and the role of faith in her survival during a recent appearance on The Konversation podcast.

In the episode, recently released on YouTube, Edun discusses her memoir, Unmerited Grace, offering a personal account of the medical crisis that left her in a coma and the process of rebuilding her life afterwards.

She recounted the months spent relearning basic functions, including speech and mobility, while navigating the physical and emotional challenges that came with her recovery.

Edun also reflects on the support she received from her family and the strength she drew from her faith, which she identifies as crucial to her journey through one of the most difficult periods of her life.

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Beyond her personal experience, she raised concerns about Nigeria’s healthcare infrastructure, particularly the shortage of medical facilities equipped to respond effectively to stroke cases. She highlighted the need for greater investment in local healthcare services and improved access to specialised medical treatment.

Through Unmerited Grace, Edun tells her story from multiple perspectives, giving readers an intimate account of her experience with illness, the uncertainties of recovery and the faith that sustained her through it all.