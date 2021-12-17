Tema to feel the uncommon hospitality of Alisa hotel Promises juicy packages for Nigerians

One of the unique components of the tourism value chain is the hospitality that tourists derive from the comfort of a more relaxed ambience that calms the nerve from all manners of stress after a day activities.

However, hotel serves the best of this comfort zone to everyone at one time or the other irrespective of the place, time or activities one chooses to explore.

Taking hospitality beyond the ordinary and to giving exclusivity to leisure and business guests in the same environment without one disturbing the other, Alisa Hotel is making a remarkable difference in this exclusivity bid with its new offering opening in Tema, Ghana.

For Alisa Hotels Ghana, this comfort zone which brings unlimited relaxation comes with difference blends of natural and manmade luxury activities with the right facilities that do not only give you the best services ever, but also rejuvenate your entire system.

For the management of Alisa Hotel, hospitality goes beyond the ordinary as they do not only bring comfort to you, but also take the beauty of hospitality to both leisure and business seekers.

In a presentation at the 2021 edition Akwaaba African Travel Market, the representative of Alisa Hotel brand; the General Manager, Alisa Hotel Tema, Martekor Quaye and the Sales and Marketing Manager, Alisa Hotel North Ridge, Ghana, Esperanza Adjei, disclosed that its new leisure and business offering is billed to give guests a blend of Alisa’s hospitality for the enjoyment of their out of Accra client or those that want to escape from the din and bustle of Accra.

According to Quaye, “Alisa Hotel Tema is coming handy with a growing indigenous brand portfolio, amid fusion of African and global offerings, which Ghana hospitality market is positioning for the global guest.

While Alisa looks to global guests, it also recognises the importance of the African, West African market and particularly Nigeria, which is a major source of market in West Africa.

She said the soon-to-open hotel is inviting, amid world class facilities and conveniences any guest will cherish. When opened in the first quarter of 2022, the new hotel, according to Quaye, will offer 24 superior rooms, 20 deluxe rooms, two executive rooms, two ebony suites, and two meridian suites.

Quaye said that the hotel was open to leisure travellers and corporate organisations in Nigeria to Ghana, adding that the company also collaborates with airlines to facilitate movement of travellers to Ghana.

According to her, Alisa Hotel Tema, which is established in serene environment for seamless connection, creates comfort with nice cuisines to its guests.

She added that the facility is equipped with fitness facilities in a conducive ambience for travellers.

Quaye explained further that Alisa Hotel Tema is just 8km from the Tema Harbour, while Tema oil refinery, Sakumono beach, Tema brewery, Tema golf centre and serenity beach club act as some of the nearby attractions to the hotel.

Also, Alisa Hotel Tema boasts of 50 guest rooms, including six contemporary suites with the finest of amenities to ensure a higher level of comfort for guests.

The hotel is also equipped with Atlantic restaurants, Oasis pool bar, Sky Bar, Health Club, Day Spa, Swimming Pool, Wellness Centre, Meetings and Events for guests.

“Whether you wish to indulge at the Day Spa, treat yourself to our signature cocktail at the Lagoon swim-up bar, work out in the fully equipped gymnasium or enjoy a round of tennis on the court, every guest is assured an enjoyable stay,” she added.

Besides, Esperanza Adjei, Sales and Marketing Manager, Alisa Hotels North Ridge told journalists that the hotel has 264 rooms and suites, which are divided into standard, club rooms and others.

Some of the amenities include free wifi, room service, daily housekeeping, 15 meeting rooms, air conditioners, health club for guests and complimentary shuttle services from the airport to its location.

Adjei explained further that the hotel is just two minutes drive to the National Museum of Ghana, three minutes drive to National Theatre of Ghana, four minutes drive to Ghana State House and seven minutes drive to the Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Ghana.