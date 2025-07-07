Telepharmacy, AI vital components for building sustainable pharmacy industry – Oyo PSN

Nigeria must intentionally leverage telepharmacy and artificial intelligence (AI) to achieve its objective of delivering high-quality, affordable, and accessible pharmaceutical care.

Chairman of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Oyo State Chapter, Pharmacist (Col) Victor Ajanaku (retired), who made this announcement at a press briefing to commemorate Pharmacy Week 2025 in Ibadan, said that this approach is essential for establishing a sustainable pharmacy industry in the future.

Ajanaku, accompanied by Pharmacists Hamidu Oyewole, Adedayo Akala, Bola Oladokun, and Adebayo Gbademosi—executive members of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Oyo State branch—stated that these technologies are not luxuries but essential tools for building a sustainable future in pharmacy practice.

According to him, artificial intelligence (AI) tools can assist in drug discovery, optimize medication dosages, predict adverse drug reactions, and identify at-risk patients. Additionally, these tools can aid in inventory management to ensure the availability of essential medicines throughout the country.

He declared that telepharmacy, particularly, is relevant in states like Oyo with diverse geographical challenges, to revolutionise access to pharmaceutical services.

Ajanaku declared: “Through tele-pharmacy, patients in remote or underserved areas can consult with pharmacists, receive medication counselling, and even have prescriptions validated and delivered. This approach bridges the gap in healthcare access, reduces the burden on physical pharmacies, and ensures that everyone, regardless of their location, can benefit from expert pharmaceutical advice.

The Oyo PSN chairman emphasised that the deployment of these technologies will require Nigeria to invest in the necessary infrastructure, develop robust regulatory frameworks and legislative processes for telepharmacy and artificial intelligence in healthcare, and provide comprehensive training for pharmacists to effectively utilise these technologies.

He added, “Building a sustainable future for pharmacy practice in Oyo State is not merely an aspiration; it is imperative. It requires a collective commitment from every stakeholder—pharmacists, other healthcare professionals, policymakers, legislators, educators, and the public—by embracing strong intra- and interprofessional collaboration.

“Transforming pharmacy practice to make it more resilient, responsive, and impactful in improving the health and well-being of the people of Oyo State, and by extension Nigeria, also requires a steadfast focus on patient-centred care as we strategically adopt artificial intelligence and telepharmacy.”

