TelCables Nigeria, commercial and retail ICT and connectivity solutions provider and a subsidiary of Angola Cables, will be participating in the inaugural International Telecoms Week Africa (ITW) 2023 taking place from September 12 to 14 in Nairobi, Kenya.

TelCables Nigeria Regional Director, Mr Fernando Fernandes, said the event plays an important role in bringing together stakeholders, telcos and service providers who are actively engaged in advancing digital infrastructure in East as well as West Africa.

“As a recently established entity serving Nigeria and its surrounding countries, TelCables Nigeria is in a unique position to offer both wholesale carrier services as well as tailored IP-transit and connectivity and cloud solutions to businesses and enterprises in the region.

“Furthermore, we have a global presence that is able to offer local solutions that are ideally configured for the unique needs and demands of businesses across central Africa,” Fernandes said.

Backed by the robust international Angola Cables network and the most interconnected operator in Africa, TelCables Nigeria will unveil its suite of telecom services tailored to meet the diverse and growing needs of African-based businesses and enterprises.

The company also plans to promote its newly-launched, Clouds2Africa node in Nigeria, which offers a high-performance, cost-effective cloud solution.

Fernandes said the node gives businesses anywhere in Africa the option to connect to more than 300 nodes worldwide. Clouds2Africa also offers fixed term or ‘pay as you go’ payment options for individuals or established enterprises seeking to host content on a versatile and stable cloud platform.

“Our integrated cloud solution is ideally suited for SMME’s, startups and other businesses looking to expand their digital footprint.”

“While medium and large enterprises can leverage bespoke cloud backup and secure virtualisation solutions, companies of all sizes can also access other solutions and services, including direct access to more than 66 data centres across the world,” he added.

