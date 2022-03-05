Tekno Miles becomes Bitcasino’s global ambassador

Nigerian superstar rapper Tekno Miles has become the global ambassador of a crypto casino known as Bitcasino.

Speaking on this development, Tekno described Bitcasino as a fun, fast and fair place to play, adding that he is proud to join the team.

The Mufasa singer also described Crypto as a game-changer in West Africa and beyond.

“Bitcasino is the fun, fast and fair place to play and I’m proud to join the team. Crypto is a game-changer, in West Africa and beyond, and I couldn’t be happier to work alongside the best crypto-led casino out there,” he said.

While explaining the choice of Tekno, the Director of Casino at Yolo Group, Tauri Tiitsaar said they are huge fans of his creative and innovative approach to music.

He stated that such makes him a perfect match for the brand, noting that the goal is to bring crypto education closer to people while also creating even more entertainment for our players through this exciting partnership

“We are thrilled to welcome Tekno to team Bitcasino. We’re huge fans of his creative and innovative approach to music, and that’s what makes him such a perfect match for us. Our goal is to bring crypto education closer to Tekno’s fans while also creating even more entertainment for our players through this exciting partnership,” he said.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“It is gladdening that only six months after that memorable event, the Minister of Interior is back in Enugu to perform another significant and symbolic ceremony. This time, the Minister accompanied by the Acting Comptroller General of Immigration, is in the Coal City to unveil the enhanced E-Passport and Commission the Passport Production Centre for the South East situated in Enugu within this Complex.”

Speaking also, the Acting Comptroller General enthused that the people of the South East can now rejoice, pointing out that it was not that his Service oblivious of the suffering of the people but that time and resources had not permitted earlier action.

He commended Gov Ugwuanyi for his support and assistance to the State Command that had culminated in the realization of the project.

Responding, Aregbesola showered encomium on Ugwuanyi who he described as his good friend and one who has been of immense assistance to the Immigration Service in Enugu state.

The minister said not only does South East have a passport production centre within reach but also that the people now have access to an array of choices of the enhanced E-Passport that will aid their globe-trotting disposition.