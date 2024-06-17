In a bid to include diasporan Nigerians in the beauty of the evolution of the city on water, Teju Ajayi has begun pre-production plans for a six-part documentary titled ‘Discover Lagos’.

The documentary, according to the team, is a groundbreaking project that aims to present the vibrant culture, rich history, and untold narratives of Lagos State, Nigeria through the unique perspectives of diasporan experiences.

The series will delve into various facets of Lagos, including its historical significance, cultural landmarks, picturesque beachfront, and beach houses. This is asides a showcase of thriving art galleries, an efficient transport system, bustling markets, and innovative modern developments.

Speaking on the project, Teju Ajayi, who is a practising architect and a connoisseur of tasteful luxury, and fine things revealed that the documentary series, beyond everything, is a guide for diasporan Nigerians who yearn to reconnect with their Lagosian roots and seek recommendations for leisurely visits.

He said, ‘Discover Lagos’ will serve as an all-encompassing guide to exploring everything this unique city has to offer.

“The reality is that when many plan to come into the Lagos of today, particularly diasporan Nigerians and other members of the diaspora, they still assume the Lagos of before. But Lagos is a whole lot more, and every day there’s a lot more to discover. This is what has birthed the ‘Discover Lagos’ vision.”

On the makings of the documentary series, he explained that, “In making the documentary, the plan is to engage audiences through captivating storytelling and stunning visuals. We understand that the moment you mention the documentary, some audiences consider it boring. But Lagos has become a fully realised metropolis and as such the Discovering Lagos journey will be both enlightening as well as entertaining with one volume at a time. We want people to be able to constantly revisit it.

“In addition, we are in talks with relevant ministries in Lagos to ensure that we get our storytelling right.”

Upon conclusion of production, Ajayi shared that ‘Discover Lagos’ will be made available on streaming platforms as a number of them have shown interest in carrying out such an innovative project.

“The project is due to be premiered by December 2024. We aim to deliver a compelling and unforgettable experience for our esteemed audience globally.”

