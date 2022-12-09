Teizzei SMT’s debut EP ‘D’Masterpiece’ hits half a million streams

After crossing over half a million streams on Boomplay and other media streaming platforms on his debut EP ‘D’Masterpiece’, fast-rising artiste, TaiwoTayo Ekwue, popularly known as Teizzei SMT, has released the unofficial video for his smash single ‘Middle Of the Night’.

Teizzei SMT whose genre of music is AfroVibe is fondly referred to as the “Superstar of this Decade”.

From good songwriting skills to switching genres easily, Teizzei gives a clear picture of how ready he is to be a major part of the music industry and lets music lovers in on his life experiences with diverse delivery styles and varieties.

The EP consists of five records, with no guest appearances and is made up of themes ranging from love, grief, unrequited love, courage, aspirations, and a determination to succeed.

Apart from ‘Middle Of the Night’, the other songs on Teizzei’s new album are ‘2night’, ‘African Queen’, ‘Roll’, and ‘One Shot’.

Teizzei, whose inspirations are the late Fela Anikulapo Kuti and Bob Marley, has worked all his life for the love of music, starting his career at the early age of seven, in his church choir.

Speaking on the feat, the singer said: “I was amazed seeing my Ep garner half a million streams under three weeks. I couldn’t believe my eyes, and I felt so much joy. I thank all my fans for believing in Teizzei SMT.”