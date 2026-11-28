The Rural Electrification Agency (REA) has commenced the development of 8.5 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy infrastructure across four agricultural and commercial hubs in Jigawa State, pioneering Nigeria’s first integrated electricity and commodity exchange model.

The groundbreaking ceremony, held in Jigawa State on Thursday, brought together the Federal Ministry of Power, the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, the Jigawa State Government, the Nigeria Commodity Exchange (NCX) and private-sector partner, Astound Power Limited.

The five promoters are aligning complementary mandates to transform rural agrarian communities into commercially viable agro-industrial clusters — with REA handling decentralised renewable energy deployment, the Industry Ministry providing policy alignment for industrialisation and export promotion,

NCX is establishing structured markets, warehousing, quality grading and warehouse receipt financing, Jigawa State providing an enabling investment environment, and Astound Power contributing private capital and commercial execution.

By introducing NCX-backed warehouse receipt systems alongside reliable power, the partnership aims to resolve persistent bottlenecks in Nigeria’s agricultural value chain — post-harvest losses, inadequate storage, fragmented markets, and limited access to credit. Stored produce can now serve as collateral for farmers and aggregators to access financing, reducing pressure to sell immediately after harvest at depressed prices.

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The Jigawa rollout serves as the pilot blueprint for a wider seven-state agro-industrial cluster programme spanning Jigawa, Taraba, Kaduna, Kebbi, Ekiti, Osun, and Ebonyi states.

At the event, the Minister of Power, Chief Joseph Tegbe, and the Jigawa State Governor, Malam Umar Namadi, also commissioned 33 mini-grids and performed the groundbreaking for an additional 65 mini-grids which, when completed, will bring total connections under REA’s programme in Jigawa to 143,001 electricity connections.

Governor Namadi reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to leveraging the state’s agricultural strengths and strategic markets to attract private investment.

“Through this strategic partnership with the Federal Government, the Nigeria Commodity Exchange and the private sector, we are laying the foundation for Jigawa to move beyond being predominantly a producer of agricultural commodities to becoming a competitive centre for agricultural processing, value addition, structured commodity trading and exports,” the Governor stated.

Speaking on the significance of the groundbreaking, Minister Tegbe stressed that power infrastructure must be deliberately embedded into productive economic sectors.

“Electricity must not be treated as an isolated infrastructure investment. It must be deliberately integrated into the productive sectors of our economy. What we are pioneering in Jigawa demonstrates the enormous possibilities that emerge when power, agriculture, industry, trade and private capital converge around a common development objective,” Tegbe said.

He added that the partnership underscores the government’s commitment to decentralised renewable energy as a pathway to industrial competitiveness and food security.

Commending Governor Namadi, Tegbe said, “This investment also puts into practice a key objective of the Electricity Act, which President Bola Ahmed Tinubu signed into law in 2023, by demonstrating how states can use their new powers to shape their own electricity markets and improve supply.”

“Jigawa moved early and established a Ministry of Power and Renewable Energy, legislated for its own electricity regulator and partnered with REA to plan electrification. The State has also increased its stake in KEDCO and signed an agreement for a solar panel assembly plant here in Jigawa. I commend His Excellency, the Governor for turning that opportunity into practical action.”

Addressing stakeholders, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of REA, Dr. Abba Abubakar Aliyu, explained that the four project sites were chosen for their commercial vitality and expansion potential.

“We are not simply bringing electricity to Jigawa. We are bringing electricity to what Jigawa does best, agriculture, commerce and enterprise,” Dr. Aliyu noted, emphasizing that the Agency measures success not merely by installed megawatts, but by the tonnes of produce preserved and processed, jobs created, and incomes improved.

Each facility is tailored to local economic drivers. The 2MW interconnected mini-grid in Gujungu will power rice milling, warehousing, packaging, and digital commodity trading at one of the state’s premier agricultural markets, while the 2MW plant in Malam Madori will support grain processing, commercial enterprises, and value addition within the gum Arabic export chain.

In Ringim, the 3MW interconnected mini-grid, the largest of the four, will anchor irrigation, vegetable preservation, grain milling, groundnut oil extraction, and cold-chain facilities, whereas the 1.5MW isolated mini-grid in Sara will drive livestock enterprises, refrigeration, food preservation, and rural micro, small, and medium enterprises.

Dr. Aliyu disclosed that the new projects expand REA’s existing footprint in Jigawa State, where the Agency already maintains a portfolio of 98 mini-grid interventions comprising 33 active projects and 65 under its wider development pipeline.

Nationally, REA continues to scale decentralised energy delivery under the $750 million World Bank-supported Distributed Access through Renewable Energy Scale-up (DARES) programme which targets electricity access for 17.5 million Nigerians through roughly 1,350 mini-grids alongside a separate portfolio of 48 interconnected mini-grids totalling about 288MW with battery storage across seven electricity distribution companies.

Recent nationwide milestones include breaking ground on 39 mini-grids totalling roughly 27MW in Adamawa State and five interconnected mini-grids representing 17.7MW in Oyo State, as well as advancing 28.9MW in Yobe State, 11.9MW targeting over 13,000 households in Rivers State, and 37 solar mini-grid projects totalling about 22MW in Zamfara State.

REA has also commissioned the 1MW Balanga solar power project with 2.4MWh of battery storage in Gombe State and 1.15MW of solar hybrid mini-grids across five communities in Nasarawa State in partnership with the African Development Bank, translating the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu into productive rural infrastructure.