Minister of Power, Joseph Tegbe, has commissioned the upgraded New Bauchi 330/132/33kV Transmission Substation, an intervention expected to strengthen electricity transmission in Bauchi State and adjoining communities.

The facility, located at the Industrial Park site in Bauchi, comprises two 150MVA, 330/132kV transformers, three 60MVA, 132/33kV transformers and associated transmission infrastructure.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony on Friday, Tegbe, who represented President Bola Tinubu, described the project as the transformation of an existing transmission facility into a stronger and more strategically important component of the national electricity network.

He said Bauchi’s commercial centres, agricultural value chains, growing population and expanding economic activities required electricity infrastructure capable of meeting current demand and supporting future growth.

According to the minister, the investment would benefit Bauchi metropolis, Ningi, Darazo, Alkaleri and adjoining communities by strengthening the electricity network that supports businesses, investment and public services.

Tegbe explained that the substation previously operated at the 132/33kV level, with an installed capacity of 112.5MVA, comprising 22.5MVA, 30MVA and 60MVA transformers. However, increasing electricity demand had made the capacity inadequate, resulting in significant suppressed load.

He said the upgrade had introduced two 150MVA, 330/132kV transformers, providing an upstream transformation capacity of 300MVA.

At the downstream level, the existing 22.5MVA and 30MVA transformers were replaced with two 60MVA units, while the existing 60MVA transformer was retained, bringing the total capacity to 180MVA.

The minister added that the project also included a modern control room, two 330kV line bays, four 132kV bays, three additional 33kV outgoing feeders and upgraded control and protection facilities.

He said the substation had been connected to the national transmission network through a turn-in and turn-out arrangement on the existing Jos-Gombe 330kV transmission line, improving operational flexibility and creating a stronger platform for electricity delivery.

Tegbe estimated that an additional 75,600 households would benefit from the intervention.

He said the Federal Government was strengthening transmission infrastructure across the country, particularly along economic corridors where businesses and other activities depended on reliable electricity.

The minister added that the government was working to align investments in generation, transmission and distribution to ensure that infrastructure development translated into measurable economic and social benefits.

He described the electricity sector as central to President Tinubu’s ambition of positioning Nigeria towards a $1tn economy.

Tegbe commended the Federal Ministry of Power, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), the Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) and other stakeholders involved in delivering the project.

He also acknowledged the financial support of the World Bank and the contributions of MBH Power Limited and Shreem Electric Limited, the executing contractors.

The minister appealed to host communities to protect the facility against vandalism, warning that damage to public infrastructure could disrupt businesses, working hours and family life.

“Public infrastructure serves all of us, and its protection requires the vigilance of all of us,” he said.

He also congratulated Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, for what he described as his commitment to development and constructive partnership with the Federal Government.

In his welcome address, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of TCN, Sule Ahmed Abdulaziz, said the commissioning marked the completion of an important intervention to strengthen the transmission network and improve its capacity to convey bulk electricity to Bauchi and neighbouring communities.

Abdulaziz said the upgrade was necessary because the substation’s previously installed capacity of 112.5MVA had become insufficient in the face of increasing demand.

He explained that the completed project had transformed the facility into a 330kV substation, with the installation and energisation of two 150MVA, 330/132kV transformers and two 60MVA, 132/33kV transformers.

According to him, the facility now has a transformation capacity of 300MVA at the 330/132kV level and 180MVA at the 132/33kV level.

He said the intervention had strengthened bulk power supply to Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JEDC), providing additional capacity at the transmission-distribution interface to support electricity distribution, subject to available generation and downstream network capacity.

The TCN managing director listed the benefiting areas under JEDC as Ningi, Dass, Bauchi GRA, Yankari, Nabordo, Dabo Farm and Gubi, with an estimated additional 64,800 beneficiaries.

Abdulaziz disclosed that the project was awarded in January 2021 and completed in June 2026. It was executed by a joint venture of MBH Power Limited and Shreem Electric Limited, with funding from the World Bank.

He said its delivery involved extensive engineering work, equipment installation, testing and commissioning.

While appreciating the World Bank, contractors, consultants and TCN engineers, Abdulaziz said the company’s responsibility extended beyond completing infrastructure projects to ensuring that the assets were properly operated, maintained and managed.

He reaffirmed TCN’s commitment to expanding and reinforcing the national transmission network through strategic investments and improved operational practices.

The TCN chief also acknowledged the support of the Tinubu administration, saying the President remained committed to improving the stability and reliability of electricity supply across the country.