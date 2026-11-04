Tegbe commissions 2.2MW solar infrastructure, unveils 100 electric taxis in Zamfara

The Minister of Power, Chief Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe, has commissioned 2.2 megawatts (MW) of solar infrastructure and unveiled a fleet of 100 electric taxis in Zamfara State, marking a major leap in renewable energy adoption, power security, and clean urban mobility.

The commissioning was the centerpiece of a landmark energy summit in Gusau, attended by the Zamfara State Governor, Dr. Dauda Lawal, and the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Dr. Abba Aliyu.

The event also featured the official groundbreaking of 37 solar mini-grid projects across seven Local Government Areas, facilitated by the Federal Government through the REA to catalyse the sub-national electricity market in Zamfara.

Delivering his address, Minister Tegbe described the projects as tangible evidence that the Federal Government’s decentralised energy agenda under the Electricity Act 2023 is yielding concrete dividends.

He noted that the interventions demonstrate how statutory reforms are being translated into round-the-clock power supply for healthcare institutions, government agencies, commercial enterprises, and households.

The two newly commissioned solar mini-grid installations were executed by the Zamfara State Government. They comprise a 1MW solar mini-grid at the Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital, engineered to guarantee uninterrupted power for critical clinical and surgical services, and a 1.2MW solar installation at the Zamfara State Government House to power executive operations.

Together, both installations provide 2.2MW of solar generation capacity, backed by over 3MW of battery energy storage systems (BESS) to guarantee continuous baseload power during nocturnal hours and grid interruptions.

Reinforcing green transportation, Minister Tegbe also inaugurated 100 electric vehicles under the state’s “ZamTaxi” scheme, signaling Zamfara’s transition to zero-emission mobility and shielding commuters from high fossil-fuel costs.

In addition, 10 purpose-built electric tricycles were deployed to bolster maternal transit and emergency referrals for expectant mothers, alongside two Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) mass transit buses donated by the Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas (Pi-CNG) to promote clean fuel adoption.

Tegbe noted that the convergence of electricity access, modern healthcare, sustainable transport, and commerce in Zamfara represents the developmental model the Federal Government intends to replicate across all states of the federation.

“Reliable power is not an end in itself. It is power for hospitals to save lives, power for schools to teach, power for businesses to grow, and power for transport to move people cleanly and affordably,” Tegbe stated.

The ceremony also marked a major regulatory milestone with the official launch of the Zamfara State Electricity Policy by Governor Dauda Lawal, establishing the institutional foundation for an autonomous, commercially viable state electricity market.

Solidifying the collaboration, the Zamfara State Government and the REA executed a partnership agreement for the comprehensive solarisation of public utilities across the state, creating a framework to supply renewable electricity to educational institutions, general hospitals, and public facilities.

The upcoming electrification programme encompasses two interconnected mini-grids and 35 isolated mini-grids, deploying an aggregate capacity of approximately 18.8 megawatts-peak (MWp) to deliver 125,106 planned connections across Gummi, Gusau, Kaura Namoda, Maradun, Shinkafi, Tsafe, and Zurmi Local Government Areas.

The newly unveiled state policy establishes clear regulatory pathways for public-private partnerships, grid decentralisation, institutional coordination, and commercial investments tailored to the state’s industrial and agricultural priorities.

Speaking at the unveiling, Governor Lawal described the policy rollout and the REA pact as integral components of his administration’s economic revival agenda.

“Today, we are taking deliberate steps to redefine Zamfara’s electricity future. The unveiling of our State Electricity Policy represents our commitment to building a structured, investment-friendly, and sustainable electricity market that meets the needs of our people and aligns with our economic goals,” Lawal stated.

He added: “We recognize that reliable electricity is essential for agricultural transformation, industrial development, healthcare delivery, education, and job creation. Our collaboration with the Rural Electrification Agency on the solarization of public institutions reflects our determination to translate policy into practical infrastructure that benefits our citizens.”

Energy industry observers noted that the integrated rollout—spanning 2.2MW in off-grid power, 37 upcoming mini-grids, an autonomous market policy, and electric mass transit—positions Zamfara State as a frontrunner in domesticating the provisions of the Electricity Act 2023 for sub-national growth.