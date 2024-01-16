Twenty-two-year-old Teesha Otunsha from Nasarawa State has emerged as the 2023/2024 Miss Sarauniya, which was held in Kaduna State.

Otunsha beat 37 other contestants representing the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) of Abuja to emerge as the 6th edition of Miss Sarauniya when the pageant was held in Kaduna.

She went home with the star prize of N1 million, a brand ambassadorship for DanHausawa Media Nigeria Ltd. (DMN), and Naijatainment, the organisers of the pageant.

Speaking at a dinner party held in Kaduna where the new queen was presented with a cheque for N500,000, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Sarauniya Beauty Pageant, Samaila Adoyi Ogwuche, said the prestigious award aimed to facilitate personal growth, academic pursuits, and further support the winner’s endeavours in creating a positive impact on society.

He explained that the competition served as a platform for self-discovery and confidence-building, fostering unity among women nationwide, celebrating our rich cultures and diverse fashion, and empowering contestants with essential skills and financial support for their ventures.

He added that the vision behind the Sarauniya Beauty Pageant is to inspire young women to fearlessly pursue their dreams, embrace their individuality, and make meaningful contributions to their communities, noting that the initiative has undoubtedly paved the way for a brighter and more empowered future for all.

Going down memory lane, the CEO said over the last decade, he has dedicated himself to various social development projects such as the CHASU talent project, Tehila music festival, Dandalin DanHausawa variety show, Gargajiya food and fashion festival, Miss Naija beauty pageant, and Sarauniya beauty pageant, among others.

“The 6th edition of Sarauniya, with the theme ‘Shine On’, provided incredible opportunities for young women to flourish and explore their potential,” he further said.

Speaking when she was announced the winner of the 6th edition of Miss Sarauniya,? Otunsha said she didn’t expect the sudden news; however, she was so happy to the extent that she had to scream to let it sink.

On her pet project for the next year, the newly-crowned Miss Sarauniya 2023/2024, said her life mission is to impact, educate, and empower the world, especially the girl child in Nigeria and Africa at large.

In view of this, Otunsha said her pet project for the upcoming year of her reign is to advocate for quality education and return out-of-school children to the classroom.

A piece of advice to other young ladies: Otunsha said, “Never give up on your dreams; rather, stand up and go after them.”

