Teenagers charged to say no to all forms of abuse

School children and youths in general have been urged to embrace peace, eschew violence and avoid drug abuse at all costs.

This admonition was one of the key points deliberated upon at a symposium organised in Ibadan recently by Highpoint Resources, an organisation which deals with Capacity Development Training organised for students of Mark of Grace College, Bestway Bus stop, Iwo Road, Ibadan. The programme was aimed at orientating teenagers on the negative effects of hard drugs, alcohol and how to guard against social misdeed such as rape and the like.

It was attended by professionals from different fields who educated to the students on different areas, with tips to guide them as they move on in life.

Speaking on the topic “Say no to violence, sexual assault and rape,’ the Assistant Commandant of Corps, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Mrs Modupe Olanitori, defined rape and its preventive measures and stated that the causes of rape were ignorance, indecent dressing and child labour among others. Therefore, the teenagers were urged to take caution in order not to become victims of the social vices by channeling energy towards positive peer groups such as the Red Cross, and religious activities.

Olanitori, stressed that the ultimate answer to rape is self-defense, which is solution to unwanted pregnancy, early pregnancy, stigma and death.

She therefore charged every stakeholder, parents, religious leaders and the government to organise enlightenment programmes for teenagers in order to broaden their scope of knowledge on social vices.

“It is our responsibility to embrace peace and eschew violence. Therefore, everyone should ensure the society is safe for all,”Olanitori said.

Speaking on “How teenagers’ brain work”, Behavioural Specialist, Highpoints Resources, Mr Emmanuel Wojuola, warned teenagers against anything that could cause trauma to the brain such as knock on the head, rape, auto accidents and the like.

“The use of hard drugs and intake of alcohol weakens the prefrontal cortex of the brain, the kidneys and the liver.”

Wojuola advised them to take rest very seriously by going to bed at the right time as it helps the brain to relax and work effectively.

The convener, who is a Capacity Development Consultant, Mr Eyitayo Olubode, while speaking on the reason for organising the programme, said that he was interested in teenagers’ capacity development, making them better people and the best in every area of life especially in their behaviour.

“Most of the teenagers do not know how to control their impulse; they hardly have view on doing the right thing at the right time. Hence the need to enlighten them on what they are really up to and what they would meet in future.”

Olubode also taught the teenagers the three types of intelligence. They are Intelligence quotient (I.O) which has to do with intellectual ability to understand proper application, Social Quotient which deals with the sum total of social intelligence; the way one behaves in public, etiquette, and mannerism in public and the Emotional quotient which is empathy, the way one can relate with people on an emotional level.

The representative of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) commandant, Oyo State, Mrs Titilope Ashiru, charged the students to “say no to drug abuse.”

“There are legal and illegal drugs. Legal drugs are then further divided into over-the-counter drugs and restricted drugs.

The fact that it is socially acceptable does not mean it is legal. The fact that it is trending does not mean it is legal.”

She said that drug peddlers have now gone to unthinkable heights, sabotaging known drinks and beverages to achieve their own aim. This places teenagers and youths at risk and the effects are horrendous.

“From physical to mental and physiological damage, drug abuse affects the individual, the family and the society. We all must stand together against drug abuse. All hands must be on deck,” Ashiru said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…