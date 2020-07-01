Teenager in court over alleged cell phone theft

The police on Wednesday arraigned an 18-year-old applicant, Salisu Alero, in a Wuse Zone Six Chief Magistrates’ Court, Abuja, for allegedly stealing a Tecno cell phone valued at N35,000.

Alero, of Utako Village, Abuja was charged on a count charge of theft.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecution counsel, Peter Ejike, told the court that the matter was reported at the Wuse Zone Three Police Station, Abuja, by the complainant, Mary Akande of B23, Shop 3, Wuse Market, Abuja on June 22

Ejike alleged that the defendant snatched Akande’s cell phone in Wuse Market while she was distracted.nt snatched her Spark 2Pro cell phone, valued at N35,000 and ran away.

The prosecutor said during the police investigation, the phone was recovered in the defendant’s possession.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 287 of the Penal Code.

Magistrate Linda Chidama admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Chidama adjourned the case until July 30, for hearing.

(NAN)

