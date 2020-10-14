Teenager in court for allegedly stealing cell phone worth N100,000

A teenager, Joseph Edibo on Wednesday appeared in a Grade I Area Court in Kubwa, Abuja, for allegedly stealing a cell phone worth N100,000.

The police charged Edibo with criminal conspiracy and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Chinedu Agada, told the court that the complainant, Chukwu Samuel reported the matter at the Kubwa Police Station on Sept. 28.

Agada alleged that the defendant and two others, at large, stole the complainant’s cell phone worth N100, 000, around Kubwa village market on Sept. 27.

He revealed that during police investigations, the cell phone was recovered by the police.

The prosecution said the offence, contravened the provisions of sections 97 and 287 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

The defence counsel, Taiye Okoya prayed the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms, citing Section 162 and 158 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA).

The Judge, Mr Muhammad Adamu, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N300, 000 with one reasonable surety in like sum.

Adamu ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

He also ordered that the surety must present means of identification and adjourned the case until Nov. 3 for hearing.

(NAN)

