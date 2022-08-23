Teen who rescued children from Algeria wildfire dies

A teenage girl is being hailed as a hero on Algerian social media after she succumbed to serious burn injuries sustained while rescuing children from the recent wildfires.

Dounia Bouhelassa,18 was a scout leader.

She is believed to have rescued dozens of children from a park in the city of El Kala, east of the country.

The little scouts with their leader Dounia were engulfed in flames while walking in the woods last week.

Eight scouts were injured in the incident.

Dounia died while being treated at a hospital in her home city of Constantine.

More than 40 people have died and 200 others injured in the wildfires that have hit the north east of Algeria.

