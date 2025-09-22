Tecom, Huawei set to host event on addressing networking challenges in Nigeria

Tecom, in partnership with Huawei, has announced readiness to host the Huawei–Tecom MiniFTTO Solutions Launch Event on Thursday September 25, 2025, at Four Points by Sheraton, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Themed “Fiber for Every Business: Powering Connectivity into the Future”, the event which is free and open for registration will spotlight Huawei’s Mini Fiber To The Office (MiniFTTO) solution — an innovation designed to address the networking challenges of institutions and businesses of all sizes across Nigeria.

Speaking ahead of the event, Happiness Obioha, Managing Director of Tecom, highlighted the solution’s strategic importance for Nigeria’s digital economy:

“MiniFTTO is a game-changer for Nigerian businesses and institutions. Many organizations face challenges with poor connectivity, high maintenance costs, and inefficient networks. With this solution, Huawei and Tecom are delivering enterprise-grade networking that is accessible, affordable, and easy to manage — enabling organizations to unlock productivity and long-term growth.”

As Huawei’s newly appointed Gold Distributor in Nigeria, Tecom will drive the adoption of MiniFTTO alongside Huawei’s broader eKit portfolio, which includes networking, collaboration, data storage, and cybersecurity products.

According to a statement made available to Tribune Online, this partnership positions Tecom to deliver not only cutting-edge solutions like the Huawei OptiXstar series terminals (EG8145B7-50, V166a-20, C610, B866G-S2, C810E) but also the technical expertise and support required to ensure smooth implementation for Nigerian institutions and enterprises.

The launch event will bring together Internet Service Providers, telecommunications companies, enterprise resellers, corporates, banks, hotels, schools, universities, estate managers, government agencies, and other stakeholders to explore firsthand how Huawei’s MiniFTTO and eKit solutions can revolutionize operations. Attendees will gain practical insights, engage with industry experts, and discover new pathways to digital transformation.

The Huawei–Tecom collaboration underscores a shared vision of bridging connectivity gaps across institutions and businesses, providing them with tools to scale, innovate, and thrive in Nigeria’s evolving digital landscape.