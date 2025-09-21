Technology key to addressing education, security, other challenges — Kano gov

Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has emphasized that in today’s world, technology plays a pivotal role in tackling challenges across various sectors, including education, health, security, and water, noting that software development is central to these solutions.

This was made known by Hon. Yusuf Ibrahim Sharada, Special Adviser to the Governor on Digital Economy, at a programme organized by the Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD) to mark the 2025 World Software Freedom Day.

Sharada, speaking on behalf of the Governor, commended CITAD for bringing together software developers and IT experts to deliberate on the importance of software freedom.

He stated that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s administration is committed to ensuring that Kano State is not left behind in the technology space, citing the recent establishment of the Kano State Information Technology Development Agency (KASITDA) as evidence of this commitment.

“We recognize the importance of digital technology in driving socio-economic development, and this is why we’ve taken bold steps to institutionalize tech development in Kano through agencies like KASITDA,” Sharada said.

Leading the commemoration, Malam Ibrahim Nuhu of CITAD explained that the event aimed to create public awareness about the importance of Free and Open Source Software (FOSS).

He emphasized that software freedom is not just about access to free tools, but also about empowering individuals and communities to build a digitally independent society.

“FOSS grants users the freedom to run software for any purpose, study and modify it to suit their needs, and redistribute it freely,” Nuhu said.

He further stressed that embracing software freedom is essential for Africa’s transformation from being merely a consumer of technology to becoming a creator and innovator.

“To achieve this, we must support local FOSS initiatives, invest in education and training, and develop clear government policies that promote open standards and open-source technologies,” he added.

Other highlights of the event included goodwill messages from the Ministry of Science and Technology, as well as presentations and demonstrations of open-source projects by local innovators.