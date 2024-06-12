VICE Chancellor of Lead City University (LCU), Ibadan, Professor Kabiru Adeyemo, has said that despite the evolution of technology, books remain catalysts for critical thinking and instrument of transformation.

Adeyemo stated this recently during a book presentation, titled: ‘Broken Heart, Yet Unbroken,’ written by Chief (Mrs) Osarumen Izevbigie-Osagie, at the International Conference Centre of Lead City University.

While speaking further, Adeyemo said: “In a world where technology often wins out and life appears to move faster by the day, it is good to stop and celebrate the enduring power of the written word.

“In fact, books are much more than mere encyclopedias; they are doors into other worlds, catalysts for critical thinking, as well as instruments of transformation.

“The book, ‘Broken Heart, Yet Unbroken’, which is authored by Chief (Mrs) Osarumen Izevbigie-Osagie, is proof that literature still matters in our lives.

“Its pages beckon us into an exploration of the title. Thus, we embark on a journey towards illumination, discovery or even transition.

“Nevertheless, what distinguishes this book from others lies not so much in its literary quality or scholarly rigour, but in its ability to touch people across various backgrounds and perspectives.”

The book was reviewed by Professor Oluyemi Fayomi, who said the book is a reflection of the agony and trauma of a lady, regarding her polygamous family background, and marriage experience.

Fayomi emphasised that the book falls into the literary genre of non-fiction based on content and style of writing.

“The information and characters in the 50-chapter book are not created from the writer’s imagination, but rather true accounts of real events.”

