Technologists in South-West varsities set to embark on indefinite strike

The National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), South-West zone said it is ready to join the national body to commence an indefinite strike anytime soon.

The national body of the Association had issued a two-week ultimatum which commenced on February 28 ending March 14 to press home its demand on the implementation of the Memorandum of Agreement it signed with the federal government in 2009.

The South-West zone of the Association rising from its zonal executive committee meeting held at the Federal University of Agriculture (FUNAAB), Abeokuta, on Wednesday, declared the readiness of the zone to proceed on strike.

While addressing newsmen, the zonal coordinator, Comrade Joseph Olurinde, said the South-West zone had pencilled down eleven-point demands for the federal to meet before the proposed plan can be averted.

He said: “We are compelled as the zonal executives’ members of National Association of Academic Technologists in the South-West States of Nigeria to issue this press release to further alert the public on the imminent drifts of the Nigeria Tertiary Educational system most especially the University System into a state of total collapse.

“The South West ZEC members noted with dismay the federal government’s continued insensitivity to the genuine demands and agitations of members of NAAT over many burning issues in the area of repositioning of the laboratories, workshops and studios in Nigerian Public Universities to meet up with the realities on the ground.

“A situation we are still using laboratories built during Pa Awolowo era with the capacity of 30 to 40 students to conduct practical sessions for over 300 students at a go, this is uncalled for.

“Despite all these, the government still neglect the welfare of our members which can no longer be tolerated.

“The Union is being compelled by the government through its activities and dispositions to embark on what may

turn out to become total and indefinite industrial action for the following reasons:”

He decried the state of laboratories, workshops and studios in the tertiary institutions.

“NAAT, therefore, calls on government and all critical stakeholders to as a matter of urgency put a halt to the menace because Laboratories, workshops and studios are the incubation rooms for innovations, technological advancements and developments

“NAAT South-West ZEC members, therefore, call on the federal government as a matter of urgency, to go back to the round table and resolve the trade disputes on the ground, not only with ASUU but with all the trade Unions in the University system.

“NAAT embarking on strike would not only affect students and parents but would also lead to colossal economic loss on the part of the government and would definitely return the system to zero level because all the teaching and research specimens, samples and others within our care and monitoring would go for it, hence the major reason NAAT is usually reluctant to embark on strike,” the union leader added.