Technician in court for allegedly giving false information to police

A 32-year-old technician, Mohammed Aminu, on Wednesday appeared in a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Gwagwalada, Abuja, for giving false information to the police.

The police charged Aminu with one count charge of giving false information.

The prosecution Counsel, Dabo Yakubu, told the court that the defendant who resides in Dabi, Kwali FCT Abuja came to Kwali police station on July 27, 2020, and alleged that he was attacked.

Yakubu said the defendant also alleged that he was robbed of a total sum of N30,000.

He said that during police investigation the defendant confessed to misleading the police and ”Bako Vigilante group”.

ALSO READ: Driver docked for allegedly receiving stolen armoured cables

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 178 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him.

The defence counsel, Isah Salisu, prayed the court to grant his client bail, assuring that a reliable surety will be provided and that he will not jump bail if granted.

Magistrate Aliyu Shafa admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.

Shafa ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and present means of identification.

He adjourned the case until Sept. 7, for hearing.

(NAN)

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

NDDC Contracts: Reps, EFCC, Army, Police Officers, APC Chieftains, Ex-Governors, Others Listed As Beneficiaries

No fewer than 30 members of the House of Representatives are expected to appear before the House Committee on Ethics and Privileges over the allegations bordering on the execution of over N100 billion in the controversial 2018 emergency projects awarded by the Niger Delta Development Commission… Read Full Story

AfDB: Finally, Review Panel Exonerates Adesina

The coast appears finally clear for African Development Bank President, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina to be inaugurated for a second term in the office as the independent review panel cleared him of all allegations against him by the United States of America… Read Full Story