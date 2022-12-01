Technical education key to national economic development — Adamu

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu has reiterated the federal government’s commitment to adequate funding of education towards the socio-economic development of the country.

The minister said that President Muhammadu Buhari-led government is committed to promoting and sustaining science and technology education, adding that the sector remains crucial to the growth and development of the country.

Adamu spoke in Ado Ekiti at the 45th founding anniversary and 18th combined convocation ceremony of the Federal Polytechnic, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State.

A total of 13,677 students of the Higher National Diploma and National Diploma of the three graduating sets of the institution from 2018/2019, 2019/2020 and 2020/2021 academic sessions were formally turned out at the event.

Also, the Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Yeye Modupe Babalola, the wife of a legal icon, Chief Afe Babalola, SAN, two alumni of the institution, Surveyor Babatunde Fakologbon and Dr Rotimi Ibidapo were honoured with the Fellowship of the institution at the ceremonies.

Represented by the Director of Technology and Science department of the Ministry, Mrs Grace Jakko, the minister, however, said that the government alone cannot shoulder the responsibility of funding education, calling on well-to- do Nigerians to support the government.

He said: “The Federal Government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari is conscious of its constitutional responsibilities.

“To this cause, the government has invested and is still investing in both the physical and infrastructure development of the technical education sector in the quest to make quality technical education available to the teeming youths.

“This is borne out of the recognition that quality technology education is the bedrock of the technical and economic development of any country.”

Adamu, who noted that the polytechnic is fulfilling the objectives for which it was established, said, “ I urge all institutions to strategise and find ways of enhancing their revenue base to complement government funds.

“I also call on well-meaning individuals to assist the polytechnic in sponsoring projects and programmes that would enhance effective teaching and learning.”

He added that the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), Federal Ministry of Education and National Board For Technical Education (NBTE) had embarked on a series of intervention projects to revamp Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in the country.

The rector of the institution, Dr Dayo Oladebeye attributed the continuous existence, progress and success of the institution not only to the support of students and members of staff, but also to the support received from the Federal Government.

He said despite the daunting challenges in revitalising the educational sector, the desire and determination of President Buhari to ensure excellence and quality assurance is being vigorously pursued.





Advising the graduands, Oladebeye who said they have what it takes to succeed urged them to imbibe hard work for a better future.