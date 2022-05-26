Tech-U has not released cut-off mark for admission ― Mgt

Authorities of the First Technical University, Ibadan, say they have not yet released the cut-off mark for admissions into the 2022/2023 session, contrary to some reports circulating in some online media.

A statement signed by the public relations officer of the university, Akeem Lasisi, quoted the vice-chancellor, Professor Adesola Ajayi, as describing the publication as hasty, speculative and unfounded.

“Admission process is still on at the First Technical University, Ibadan, but we have yet to announce our cut-off mark. We will, as usual, do so on our official website and other verified channels as soon as the time is ripe.

“The University appreciates the fact that, due to its stable, uninterrupted academic calendar, as well as the growing reputation of Tech-U on the national academic landscape, more parents, students and other stakeholders are eager to connect with us. Tech-U, however, implores all interested applicants to please be patient for due admission process,” the vice-chancellor noted.

The university management urged parents and other stakeholders to ignore such false reports.

Within the five years of its coming on stream, the First Technical University, Ibadan, has grown into the reckoning, grooming total graduates who are academically, vocationally, and entrepreneurially ready to uplift the national economy.





Within the period, Tech-U was ranked the seventh-best state university and 27th nationally by the National Universities Commission.

