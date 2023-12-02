Member representing Ekiti/Isin/ Irepodun/Oke-Ero Federal Constituency of Kwara state, Hon. Tunji Olawuyi has said that the rationale behind organising an empowerment programme on digital technology among selected 400 youth in his constituency is to equip them with skills and knowledge that will shape their future.

Speaking during the commencement of the Ajuloopin Digital Empowerment Programme (ADEP), tagged ‘Ajuloopin Tech Summit’, in Omu Aran, Irepodun local government area of the state, the lawmaker said that the event was targeted at giving the youth of his constituency and beyond an opportunity to make a living via tech.

Olawuyi, who said that the programme would still hold next year, added that the 2024 Ajuloopin Digital Empowerment Programme will not just be a programme; it will be a commitment to fostering innovation, entrepreneurship, and progress.

“Today marks a significant step towards embracing the boundless opportunities that technology offers our community.

“With over 400 enthusiastic young minds gathered here, we embark on a journey of empowerment and self-reliance.

“In the ever-evolving landscape of technology, it is crucial for us to equip ourselves with the skills and knowledge that will shape our future.

“As your representative in the House of Representatives, I am dedicated to ensuring that our youth harness the full potential of the digital era. ADEP is not just a vision; it is a promise to provide you with the tools and resources needed to thrive in the dynamic world of technology.

“I encourage each one of you (youth) to actively engage, ask questions, and absorb the wealth of knowledge that will be shared by our distinguished speakers.

“Together, we will build a community that embraces change, adapts to challenges, and seizes every opportunity that technology unfolds,” Olawuyi said.

In his address, the Kwara state deputy governor, Kayode Alabi, said the administration of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq will continue to demonstrate commitment, support and partner with individuals and institutions that desire to improve the economic situation of the people.

Alabi said that organising the conference at this critical time is apt, considering the role of technology, innovation and entrepreneurship towards socio-economic development in the country.

“No doubt this summit will avail youths with the essential insight needed to open up economic opportunities for all.

“I’m aware that this event is designed to bring together industrialists, innovators, professional entrepreneurs and networking opportunities that will explore the future of technology and its impact on the lives of indigenes of Kwara South Senatorial district.

“On behalf of the government and people of Kwara State, I congratulate Hon. Raheem Tunji Olawuyi and members of his team for organising this conference and urge him not to relent in his determination to improve the quality of lives of his people,” Alabi said.

Also speaking, the state Commissioner for Communications, Mrs Bola Olukoju, said that Olawuyi’s event is in line with the administrative policy of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, on opportunities that abound in the tech industry.

She commended the lawmaker for his foresight and resolve to improve the standard of living of Kwara South youths, adding that he is already preparing the district for the future.

The Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Governor Abdulrazaq on New Media, Olayinka Fafoluyi, said his principal had since keyed into the business of tech with the establishment of the Ilorin Innovation Hub.

He explained that the governor is creating policies that support the growth of the youth and called on the young people to tap into the opportunities around them.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE